US and UK carry out fourth round of joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen





The United States and the United Kingdom together launched “more than a dozen” airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, two U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. This is the coalition's fourth round of joint strikes since January 11 aimed at pressuring the Houthis to stop attacking commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The strikes hit 18 Houthi targets in eight locations in Yemen, according to a joint statement issued by a coalition of countries involved in Saturday's actions, which included the militaries of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the -Netherlands and New Zealand.

The strikes targeted “underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unidirectional attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter,” the statement said.

In recent weeks, the United States has also carried out more than 30 self-defense strikes against Houthi weapons “ready to be launched” to carry out attacks on U.S. commercial or naval vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.

“The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways,” the Defense Secretary said Saturday Lloyd Austin in a separate statement. “We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not cease their illegal attacks, which are harming Middle Eastern economies, causing environmental damage and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and to other countries.

Despite the barrage of strikes, the Houthis continued to launch missiles and drones at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This week, US defense officials said there have been at least 60 Houthi attacks since November 19.

“We've never said we're taking every capability the Houthis have off the map, but every day we conduct a strike, we degrade them further,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.

“And so I think that [Defense] The secretary is confident that the more we continue to do this, the Houthis will – they are already seeing the effects,” Singh said.

The Houthis have linked their attacks to the war between Israel and Hamas, pledging to continue targeting ships aiding Israel's war, but U.S. officials say many of the ships targeted by the Houthis have no link with Israel or the conflict in Gaza.

“The Houthis have launched more than 45 attacks on commercial and military vessels since mid-November, which pose a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response,” the statement said. joint press release on Saturday. “Our coalition of like-minded countries remains committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international trade and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial ships and military vessels. »

Yemen's Houthi supporters carry their rifles as they take part in a rally and parade against Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and their allies February 22, 2024 in Sanaa, Yemen. Getty Images

