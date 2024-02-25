US and UK carry out fourth round of coalition strikes against wide range of Houthi targets in Yemen





The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out strikes against a number of Houthi targets in Yemen, according to two American officials, marking the fourth time the international coalition has launched a combined attack against the Iran-backed rebel group.

The strikes hit 18 targets across eight sites, according to a coalition statement, including underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, defense systems aerial, radars and a helicopter.

Four Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, supported by two Voyager tankers, took part in the coalition strikes, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday evening.

This latest round of strikes comes after the Pentagon acknowledged that the Houthis have recently carried out more attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, some of the world's most critical waterways. On Thursday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said there had been an increase in Houthi attacks, and greater consistency, over the past few days.

These attacks, which the Houthis say are in solidarity with the Palestinians in the context of the Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza, have caused a massive drop in the number of ships using the Suez Canal. The passage connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, allowing ships to cut thousands of miles of shipping routes instead of bypassing Africa. During the first half of February, the Suez Canal saw a 42% drop in monthly transits and an 82% decrease in container tonnage compared to its 2023 peak, according to the United Nations.

The Houthis have carried out more than 45 attacks on commercial and military vessels in the region since mid-November, according to the coalition statement, which called them a threat to the global economy that demands an international response.

We know the Houthis have a large arsenal, Singh said Thursday, hours after the Houthis struck another cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles. They're very capable, they have sophisticated weapons, and that's because they keep getting them from Iran.

The attack was part of a series of successful Houthi missile launches against commercial shipping in recent days, many of which hit vessels with ties to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Houthi rebels confirmed on social media on Sunday local time that they had used missiles to target a US oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree did not say whether the missile attack resulted in an impact on the tanker, the M/V Torm Thor, but U.S. forces earlier said they managed to shoot down at least one missile that had been launched into the Gulf of Aden. . Saree also said Houthi forces had targeted a number of US warships in the Red Sea with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In another recent example, the M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-registered ship, which was hit by a Houthi ballistic missile on Monday, appears to be the first instance in which the crew had to abandon the ship. On Friday, U.S. Central Command said the ship was taking on water in the Red Sea as it created an 18-mile oil slick.

The United States has attempted to disrupt the Houthis' ability to target U.S. commercial and warships by going after their primary weapons, including anti-ship cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, as well as one-way attack drones. The United States has also destroyed maritime and underwater drones.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon said continued strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, which began in January, destroyed more than 100 missiles and launches, including anti-ship missiles, drones, radars and more. Moreover.

But continued strikes have done little to stem the tide of Houthi attacks, with some in the administration now saying the use of force alone does not work. It is also extremely expensive and impractical, some officials note, to continue pulling multimillion-dollar shots. missiles against drones and cheap Houthi missiles.

Part of the challenge is knowing how much weaponry the Houthis have. Several officials told CNN that the United States still does not have a denominator that would allow it to assess the percentage of Houthi equipment it has destroyed, and it is unclear whether the United States will change more their military approach.

They continue to surprise us, a senior defense official said, referring to the Houthis. We just don't have a good idea of ​​what they have yet.

Despite this, the United States and the international coalition have shown no signs of backing down, warning the Houthis that strikes will continue if attacks on international shipping do not end.

Our goal remains to defuse tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we once again reiterate our warning to the Houthi leaders that we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of trade in the face of persistent threats. . indicates the coalition press release.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Jonny Hallam, Hande Atay Alamand Jomana Karadsheh contributed to this report.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the number of strikes carried out against Houthi targets in Yemen.

