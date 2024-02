Worst airline in customer satisfaction revealed | uk news

The airline with the worst customer satisfaction has been revealed.

British Airways, the UK's leading airline, was selected as the worst airline in this survey.

BA's customer score for long-haul flights was 59%, the third lowest of the 17 airlines analyzed by Which?

The airline only received two out of five stars for flight experience and value for money, and three stars for the remaining six categories.

For short-distance flights, British Airways' score was 56%, the fifth lowest among 22 airlines.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best airline for long-haul flights was Singapore Airlines (83%), while Jet2.com (81%) ranked first for short-haul flights.

The worst performing airlines on long-haul routes were Lufthansa (56%), Air Canada (58%), American Airlines (59%) and British Airways.

Image: Photo: PA

In the short-distance flight category, Wizz Air (44%) ranked last for two consecutive years, followed by Ryanair (47%), Iberia (49%), and Vueling (53%).

any? It said service standards last year were often “far below standards” with many passengers struggling to get assistance when they needed it.

UK airfares hit record high in 2023.

Read more from Sky News: Heaters sold on TikTok and Temu 'could explode' Tesco Bank sells to Barclays in deal worth up to £1bn British Airways pilot 'kidnapped and tortured'

Rory Boland Travel, editor of the magazine 'Which?', said: “Airfares have soared in recent years, and at the very least passengers have been left with a reliable option with friendly, easily accessible customer support when they are disappointed in return for their hard-earned cash. You should expect excellent service.

“While airlines such as Jet2 continue to perform exceptionally well in this respect, our research shows that passengers on many airlines are unfortunately suffering from high rates of last-minute cancellations, poor customer service and sneaky extra fees for baggage, driving up the final price. Unfortunately, it appears that there is a shortage of seats.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We always do our best to get our customers where they want to be and on time.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers during this difficult time, and thank you again for your understanding.”

Marion Geoffroy, UK managing director at Wizz Air, said: “We do not believe that the findings in this report are representative or that our past methodology is transparent.

“Only 124 Wizz Air passengers took part in the survey, and we spoke to thousands of people who have flown with our competitors.”

Which survey? Membership was launched in October last year and involves more than 10,000 flights with customer scores based on overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the airline to a friend.

