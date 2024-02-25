US, Britain hit dozens of targets in new wave of strikes in Yemen





US and British forces launched a new wave of strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen on Saturday evening, US officials said. It is the latest effort to end what have become near-daily attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and nearby waterways.

The strikes, carried out shortly before midnight in Yemen, mark the largest military action against the Houthis in weeks, although US forces have launched smaller attacks against various targets, such as ready-to-launch Houthi missiles. According to US officials, this new wave aimed to target the infrastructure and weapons that the Houthis used to carry out their attacks.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the United States and Britain acted with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Zeeland. The strikes were spread across eight sites, hitting underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack drones, air defenses, radar and a helicopter in order to further disrupt and prevent the Houthis to carry out attacks at sea, he explained.

The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways, Austin said. We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will face consequences if they do not cease their illegal attacks, which are harming Middle Eastern economies, causing environmental damage and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and to other countries.

Participating countries said in a joint statement that the strikes hit 18 Houthi targets.

Our goal remains to defuse tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we once again reiterate our warning to the Houthi leaders that we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of trade in the face of persistent threats. . indicates the joint press release.

The strikes were carried out in part by F/A-18 fighter jets from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower which was in the Red Sea, a US defense official said. It was not immediately clear how British forces participated.

The military action comes at the end of a week in which the Houthis carried out several brazen attacks, including one on February 18 that damaged the MV Rubymar, a British ship carrying 41,000 tonnes of fertilizer, officials said. US military officials in a statement. statement. The attack caused an 18-mile oil spill and forced the crew to abandon ship. The next day, on February 19, the Houthis struck the MV Sea Champion, a US ship carrying grain to the Yemeni port city of Aden.

The Houthis, a militant group who took control of part of Yemen in 2014, have framed their campaign of violence as a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza and U.S. support for Israel. The group receives weapons and training from Iran, U.S. officials said, and is part of a broader network of proxy militias over which Tehran exercises influence.

But the continued cycle of Houthi attacks contrasts with the situation in Iraq and Syria, where US forces weathered more than 150 attacks between October and February 4 but are now experiencing a period of relative calm. Following the deaths of three US soldiers in northeastern Jordan on January 28, the Biden administration launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on February 3, hitting dozens of targets affiliated with US-backed militias. Iran for which she held responsible.

No attacks have taken place against US forces in Iraq, Syria or Jordan since February 4, but the Houthis have continued their own campaign of violence. As of Friday, they had launched at least 57 attacks on commercial ships since November.

