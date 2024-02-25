Lawmakers demand Elon Musk provide SpaceX internet to US military in Taiwan





Representative Mike Gallagher, who led a delegation to Taiwan this week, said in a letter to Musk that SpaceX could potentially default on its contractual obligations with the U.S. government. By David Jeans, Forbes Team

A group of US lawmakers are calling on Elon Musk to make SpaceX's Starshield military-specific satellite communications network available to US defense forces in Taiwan after years of refusing to do business in the country.

In a letter to Musk obtained by Forbes, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) reminded the billionaire of SpaceX's contractual obligation to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with global access to its satellite internet services. He noted that the Pentagon would spend tens of millions of dollars over the next year on StarShield, which uses satellites in low Earth orbit to provide communications and observational imagery to the military. I understand that SpaceX may be denying broadband Internet services to Taiwan and surrounding areas, perhaps in violation of SpaceX's contractual obligations with the U.S. government, wrote Gallagher, chairman of the Chinese Communist Party's special committee, in the letter dated February 24.

A strong communications network for U.S. military personnel in and around Taiwan is paramount to safeguarding U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region, Gallagher said, adding that in the event of Chinese aggression against Taiwan, U.S. military personnel in the Western Pacific would be endangered. serious risk. The letter asks Musk to provide the select committee with a briefing on the availability of Starshield in and around Taiwan by March 8.

For Musk, this request will not fail to disconcert. He has close ties to China, where Tesla has a major manufacturing plant, and has addressed very publicly the tensions the country has with Taiwan, a self-governing country it considers part of its territory. In 2022, Musk suggested that tensions between Taipei and Beijing could be resolved if some control of Taiwan was ceded to China.

The letter also highlights the uncomfortable dependence the U.S. government and military have developed on SpaceX satellites. The Texas-based company has launched more than 5,000 satellites since 2019 and is the world's leading satellite communications provider. It is often the only way to access the Internet in remote areas, places destroyed by natural disasters and war zones. The service has been crucial to Ukrainian forces battling a Russian invasion entering its second year. But here, too, things are difficult: Ukrainian military intelligence officials recently claimed that Russian forces in the country also use Starlink satellite Internet terminals, reducing a major advantage on the battlefield. Musk has denied selling the Starlink service to Russia.

Gallagher was in Taiwan this week with a congressional delegation to meet with officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, and discussed the country's need for a system like Starshield, which could safeguard its communications if China was cutting the submarine cables that connect them. to the rest of the world. Gallagher wrote in the letter that several sources had revealed to the CCP Committee that StarShield was currently inactive in and around Taiwan.

Jason Hsu, a former member of Taiwan's legislature and now a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, told Forbes that he has also discussed the issue with members of the US Congress. We are in the process of asking the US Department of Defense, through Congress, to make this a priority in the next session, he said. Taiwan needs to prioritize satellite capabilities because our undersea cable infrastructure has been compromised.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The issue has become more urgent as the Pentagon focuses on the future of Taiwan and the growing threat of a potential invasion of the island by China. Last February, Taiwan's National Communications Commission accused Chinese ships of cutting two underwater internet cables. That same month, CIA Director William Burns said President Xi Xingping had ordered the People's Liberation Army to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. And since new President Lai Ching -te, who ran on a pro-independence platform, was elected last month, China has intensified its military protests and experts are warning of further cyberattacks.

When Taiwan first began discussions with SpaceX about StarLink in 2019, officials hoped to secure communications that did not rely on its undersea cables. But negotiations quickly broke down over the requirement that the government hold a majority stake in all telecommunications companies operating in the country. Musk insisted that he retained full ownership of Starlink's operations in Taiwan and demanded that this requirement be lifted or changed. Negotiations have since stalled and Taiwan has begun developing its own satellite system.

Although Starlink is an obvious answer to Taiwan's communications vulnerabilities, some say it shouldn't be the only one. Starlink and Starshield could play a crucial role, but I don't want there to be a specific point of failure for satellite communications, Will Hurd, a former congressman, told Forbes. I was on the island nine months ago. The Taiwanese clearly understand the threat, and one of the things we cannot allow is this continued slow response from the U.S. government and industry players.

Taiwan continues to be wary of Musk's deep business ties to China and is angered by his pro-Beijing comments. About 20% of Tesla's revenue comes from China, and more than half of its vehicles were built in its massive Shanghai factory in 2022. When Musk declared last September that Taiwan was an integral part of China, the Taiwan minister Foreign Minister Joseph Wu publicly reprimanded him, saying, “Look, Taiwan is not part of the PRC and certainly not for sale!”

It is unlikely that Musk could be bullied into activating StarShield in Taiwan under pressure from lawmakers. And it has limited Starlink's access to disputed regions of Ukraine in the past because it has said it does not want to be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and escalation of conflict. But given the importance of SpaceX's military contracts with the US government in Taiwan, it may have a choice to make.

I think [Chinas] The goals are clear, namely the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland by force, if necessary, Gallagher told reporters in a phone call Friday. This story should also make us even more concerned about some reports…that Space X and Star Shield are not providing services to Taiwan.

