Venezuelan Migrant Crime Rises But Expulsions No Longer Allowed

A wave of violent crimes across America has been linked to Venezuelan migrants, and the US government cannot deport any of them because the South American country will not take back any of its citizens.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was charged Thursday in connection with the violent murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus. Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, the suspect, has been released to the United States via parole, three ICE and DHS sources told Fox News.

In New York, the NYPD is trying to crack down on a violent Venezuelan gang known as the Tren de Aragua, responsible for terrorizing residents with dozens of robberies in the Big Apple, where the group is now accused of drug trafficking. scooters and mopeds. thefts as well as retail thefts.

A chained man boards a Venezuelan deportation flight on October 18, 2023. (VERONICA G. CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

GOP LAWS SLAMS ADMINISTRATOR BIDEN IN REACTION TO IMMIGRATION STATUS OF COLLEGE MURDER SUSPECTS: CLOSE THE BORDER!

At least two of its members were arrested in connection with the shocking gang assault of two New York City police officers last month.

In another New York case, a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant was arrested for shooting at police officers while fleeing a sportswear store in Times Square, where police say he shot an officer security and ended up hitting a tourist in the street. leg.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, four immigrants from Venezuela were arrested last week for allegedly robbing and beating a man on a CTA train in Chicago.

Some Windy City migrants even told police they were committing crimes there just so they could be deported to Venezuela.

Laken Riley poses for a photo posted on Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, February 22, 2024. (Allyson Phillips/Facebook)

But deporting law-breaking Venezuelan migrants has become more difficult for the U.S. government as the South American country broke a deal to allow them to fly home from the United States and Mexico. Venezuela has stopped accepting flights from migrants deported from the United States and Mexico.

President Nicols Maduro's authoritarian regime is refusing to cooperate with expulsion demands after Washington reimposed some of the economic sanctions it previously lifted on Venezuela, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Teenager stabbed in Times Square fight involving migrants: REPORT

The agreement between the two countries in October to directly repatriate illegal Venezuelan migrants to their home countries was meant to be a signal from the White House that it was vigorously tackling the problem, following growing criticism .

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been accused of drug trafficking. (Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Biden administration has sought to lift sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the Trump administration, saying the impositions only exacerbate the country's ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis. The United States estimates that 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country since Madura came to power in 2013.

The deal saw the United States send about 1,800 Venezuelans on 15 flights, but the deal was blocked last month and is now stopped, the Journal reports.

The United States lifted sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry and other sectors, while Maduro's regime agreed to allow elections later this year in hopes of reviving its economy.

Venezuela, located on South America's northern coast and home to about 28 million people, has also claimed a resource-rich region in neighboring Guyana, sparking fresh warnings from the United States.

But last month, Washington ordered a cessation of all business transactions between U.S. entities and Venezuelan state mining company Minerven and said it would lift its easing of energy sanctions if Maduro's administration failed to comply with the agreement and did not accept the conditions for a fair presidential election.

The South American country's highest court has upheld a ban preventing the main opposition candidate, Maria Corina Machado, from participating in the elections.

NYPD officers were attacked by migrants in Times Square in January, several of whom were from Venezuela. (NYPD)

The United States reinstated sanctions on Venezuela's gold sector on February 13, and Madura now refuses to cooperate with deportations, meaning some of its violent criminals residing in the United States cannot be deported.

Despite this, the Biden administration has expelled only a tiny fraction of Venezuelan migrants who entered the country illegally.

Just over 830 people crossing the Venezuelan border were reported in fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite 335,000 citizens Venezuelans encountered by border authorities.

More than 201,000 of them have been apprehended by Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the United States. The rest were encountered at ports of entry, which would include the CBP One app into the United States.

Jose Ibarra, who was initially taken into custody Friday by UGA police in connection with Riley's death, no longer appears to have had a connection with the victim. (Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

