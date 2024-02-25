UK weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain after -6C cold snap as hundreds of flood warnings are issued.





UK weather: latest Met Office forecast

Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

The Meteorological Administration has issued two yellow warnings as heavy rain is expected to fall across the country tomorrow.

The first warning starts at 6am tomorrow and applies to parts of south-west England, while the second warning applies to parts of Sussex and Kent and starts at 3pm and lasts until 9am on Monday. It's possible.

Up to 40mm of rain is expected to hit the region, causing travel disruptions and further flooding, after a sudden cold spell last night brought lows to minus 6C in northern Scotland.

There are 57 flood warnings and 190 flood alerts in place across England, with one flood warning and six flood alerts in place in Wales, as heavy rain caused flooding on roads and rail lines on Thursday.

The council said several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were closed on Thursday due to rising flood levels and dangerous road conditions due to heavy rain.

Many roads, particularly across the West Midlands, were flooded and rail operators struggled to deal with track problems, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Rail Services operating replacement bus services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Key Points Show Latest Updates 1708789966Monday Weather Alert

The rain forecast for the Southeast remains in place until 9 a.m. Monday.

Rain is expected to arrive across Sussex and Kent on Sunday afternoon and continue overnight before slowly tapering off on Monday morning.

Flooding and disruption are expected.

(Meteorological Administration)

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 15:52

1708786800What weather warnings are in effect?

A yellow warning for rain covering the south west from 6am to 6pm on Sunday suggests heavy rainfall of up to 40mm could fall in some areas.

The warning is as follows: Rain is expected to move north-east across south-west England on Sunday morning, continuing throughout the day and tapering off late in the afternoon.

Fairly widespread rainfall of 15mm to 25mm is likely, reaching up to 40mm in some places, he said, adding that if the ground is saturated this could cause flooding and disruption.

Persistent rain is also forecast for London and the South East. A yellow rain warning is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with locally heavy rainfall ranging from 15mm to 25mm and up to 40mm expected to fall.

The warning is as follows: Rain is expected to fall across Sussex and Kent on Sunday afternoon, continuing overnight and slowly tapering off on Monday morning.

A car drives through floodwaters in Harbridge, Hampshire.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 15:00

1708785000Map: Hundreds of flood warnings issued as rivers break their banks and braces wash out in England over weekend

A clean-up weekend is expected in the UK as hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the country.

After heavy rain on Thursday, blustery showers are expected to sweep across the west on Sunday, Met Office meteorologists said.

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 14:30

1708782300Learn more about weather warnings

The warning is as follows: Rain is expected to move north-east across south-west England on Sunday morning, continuing throughout the day and tapering off late in the afternoon.

Fairly widespread rainfall of 15mm to 25mm is likely, reaching up to 40mm in some places, he said, adding that if the ground is saturated this could cause flooding and disruption.

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 13:45

1708781400In the photo – The start of a chilly Saturday

Deer in Bush Park, London. Filming date: Saturday, February 24th

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Cyclist in Bush Park, London

(John Walton/PA Wire)

The full moon, known as the 'Snow Moon', is setting over Whitley Firth, North Tyneside.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 13:30

1708779600Map: Hundreds of flood warnings issued as rivers break banks, UK's washed-out weekend brace

A clean-up weekend is expected in the UK as hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the country.

After heavy rain on Thursday, blustery showers are expected to sweep across the west on Sunday, Met Office meteorologists said.

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 13:00

1708777800Watch – Latest Meteorological Administration forecast

UK weather: latest Met Office forecast

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 12:30

1708776544Today’s weather forecast

Clear weather and showers are expected across the country today.

Light fog and frost will dispel the clear weather, the Met Office predicts.

Showers will fall on the south and west coasts, with the possibility of moving elsewhere during the day.

It will be very windy and rainy in the southwest starting tomorrow.

Most areas will see dry and clear nights, with fog and frost returning to some areas.

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 12:09

1708776326Photo – Remnants of the rain that fell yesterday Thursday

Aman looks at the flooding in Harbridge, Hampshire. Schools were closed and transport halted after “very lively and active showers” ​​swept across England and Wales. On Thursday, heavy rain fell on already saturated land, flooding roads and railways. Filming date: Friday, February 23, 2024

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

A car drives through floodwaters in Harbridge, Hampshire.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Handout photo taken with permission from social media site Publication date: Friday, February 23, 202

(Fran Martin/PA Wire)

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 12:05

1708774471Mapped – Flood Warnings and Alerts

Flood warnings and warnings are in place across England today

(Environmental Administration)

Lydia PatrickFebruary 24, 2024 11:34

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-weather-forecast-flooding-rain-latest-b2501792.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos