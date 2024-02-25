Chinese House Speaker Asks Elon Musk to Provide SpaceX Internet to US Troops in Taiwan





Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter to Elon Musk on Saturday demanding that U.S. troops stationed in Taiwan have access to SpaceX's Starshield, a satellite communications network designed specifically for the military.

The letter, obtained by CNBC and first reported by Forbes, claimed that by not making Starshield available to U.S. military forces in Taiwan, SpaceX could be violating its contract with the Pentagon, which requires “global access” to Starshield technology.

“I understand, however, that SpaceX may be denying high-speed Internet services in and around Taiwan, perhaps in violation of SpaceX's contractual obligations with the U.S. government,” read the letter, signed by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wi., who chairs the House CPC committee.

The Pentagon awarded SpaceX a one-year contract for Starshield in September, after fielding SpaceX's Starlink network months earlier for Ukraine's war against Russia, which reached the two-year milestone on Saturday. years.

The letter comes after Gallagher led a visit to Taiwan where he and a delegation of other lawmakers met with Taiwanese officials including President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-te.

The letter states that lawmakers learned that U.S. troops stationed in Taiwan were unable to use Starshield despite the Pentagon's stipulation for worldwide access: “Multiple sources revealed to the Committee that Starshield is inactive in Taiwan and the United States. surroundings. »

The letter asks Musk to provide the House committee with information about his operations in Taiwan by March 8.

Taiwan has governed itself independently of China since the island separated from the mainland in the 1949 civil war. China has said it still claims Taiwan and has repeatedly made clear its intention to reunify the island sovereign with the continent.

“In the event of CCP military aggression against Taiwan, the U.S. military in the Western Pacific would be at grave risk,” the letter read. “Ensuring robust communications networks for U.S. military personnel in and around Taiwan is paramount to safeguarding U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Tesla's success depends on favorable trade relations with China, which has led Musk, its CEO, to maintain warm relations with the country, despite its broader tensions with the United States. Tesla operates its own factory in Shanghai while other foreign automakers in China have been invited to do so. create joint ventures.

Musk came under fire from Taiwanese officials last September for apparently siding with China's reunification doctrine toward Taiwan, saying the self-ruled island was an essential part of China.

“I think I have a pretty good understanding as a foreigner of China,” Musk said on the All-In podcast. “From their perspective, maybe it's analogous to Hawaii or something, like an integral part of China that's arbitrarily not part of China.”

“Look, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC and certainly not for sale,” Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu wrote on X in response to Musk's comment.

SpaceX and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Read the full letter here:

