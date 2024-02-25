US warns of disaster amid Red Sea oil spill from Houthi-hit ship | Israel's War on Gaza News





The U.S. military says the Iran-aligned group is reckless in its attacks on ships in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

The US military has warned of environmental disaster after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a cargo ship caused an oil spill in the Red Sea.

The Iran-aligned group struck the British-owned, Belize-flagged bulk carrier Rubymar on February 18 with several missiles. It was crossing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, en route to Bulgaria after leaving Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates.

Significant damage prompted the crew, all safe and sound, to abandon ship.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Saturday that the ship was now anchored but was slowly taking on water, which it said caused a 29-kilometer (18-mile) oil spill.

The ship was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, the military said, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen the environmental disaster.

The Houthis continue to show disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities and food imports, the statement added.

On February 18, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists attacked the M/V Rubymar, a British-flagged and UK-owned bulk carrier. The ship is anchored but is slowly taking on water. The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant consequences pic.twitter.com/bU6j850wwG

US Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 24, 2024

US broadcaster CNN quoted an unnamed US official as saying that the threat of further Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, combined with the water conditions, made it very difficult to safely access the ship and attempt to tow it to a port. U.S. officials are not sure what type of substance is causing the slick, the report said.

The group is disrupting trade via the Red Sea, promising its attacks will continue until Israel ends its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 29,600 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

Supported by several other allied Western governments, the United States and the United Kingdom have bombed Yemen's governorates in response to Houthi strikes. The military confrontation has now become a daily event.

The US military also confirmed several new self-defense strikes against Houthi-controlled positions in Yemen. It said it had destroyed seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were ready to be launched towards the Red Sea.

These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the U.S. Navy and merchant ships, CENTCOM said.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populated areas, earlier this week struck what they said was an Israeli cargo ship, the MSC Silver, in the Gulf of Aden, near the entrance to the Red Sea .

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had also used drones to target a number of US warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, as well as sites in the resort town from Eilat, in the south of Israel.

US media cited US officials confirming earlier this week that the Houthis had struck an MQ-9 attack drone near Yemen, the second time they had shot down a US military drone since the start of the Gaza war.

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said Thursday they had introduced underwater weapons into their attacks. This confirms a previous US military report that the group would deploy underwater drones.

A Houthi spokesperson said the group had recruited and trained more than 200,000 new fighters since the start of the Gaza war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/24/us-warns-of-disaster-amid-oil-slick-in-red-sea-from-ship-hit-by-houthis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos