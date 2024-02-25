US, UK bomb Houthi sites in Yemen amid surge in Red Sea ship attacks | News from the Houthis





US and British forces struck 18 Houthi targets, including underground weapons and missile storage facilities, officials said.

The United States and the United Kingdom bombed more than a dozen Houthi sites in Yemen, officials said, as the Yemeni rebel group stepped up attacks on ships in the Red Sea to protest Israel's war against Gaza.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the United States and the United Kingdom said their military action targeted 18 Houthi sites across eight locations in Yemen, and included attacks on underground weapons and missile storage facilities, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter.

It was the fourth time that the US and British military carried out joint attacks against the Houthis since January 12.

In addition to this joint action, the United States also conducts almost daily raids to eliminate Houthi targets, including missiles, rockets and drones aimed at commercial and other Navy vessels.

However, the raids have so far failed to stop Houthi attacks, which have disrupted global trade and increased transport rates.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the latest wave of strikes was aimed at further disrupting and degrading the capabilities of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not cease their illegal attacks, which are harming Middle Eastern economies, causing environmental damage and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and to other countries, he added.

The attacks were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The Houthis responded defiantly.

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the group, promised that the rebels would confront the US-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arabian seas.

The Houthis will persist in respecting their religious, moral and humanitarian duties towards the Palestinian people, and their military operations will not stop unless the aggression ceases and the siege against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted. , he added.

According to a tally by the Associated Press news agency, the Houthis have launched at least 57 attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 19.

And the pace of attacks has accelerated in recent days.

A Houthi spokesperson on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on the MV Torm Thor, a US-owned and operated US-flagged oil and chemical tanker, saying the group targeted the vessel using a number of suitable naval missiles .

US Central Command confirmed the attack, saying its forces shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden, adding that the missile was likely aimed at the MV Torm Thor.

The tanker truck was not damaged and there were no injuries, he said.

Britain's maritime security agency UKMTO also reported another attack on an unspecified ship on Saturday evening near the port of Djibouti, saying there had been an explosion near the ship, with no damage reported at the time. ship and that there were no injuries among the crew. .

The ship is heading to the next port of call, it added in a bulletin.

The Houthis also claimed responsibility for an attack on a British cargo ship and a drone assault on a US destroyer last week, and said they also targeted the Israeli port and resort of Eilat with missiles. ballistics and drones.

No ships were sunk or crew killed during the Houthis' campaign.

However, concerns remain over the fate of the UK-registered cargo ship Rubymar, which was struck on February 18 and its crew evacuated. The US military said the Rubymar was carrying more than 41,000 tonnes of fertilizer when it was struck, which could spill into the Red Sea and cause an environmental disaster.

The unrest caused by Israel's war on Gaza has also spread to other parts of the Middle East.

Lebanese Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has exchanged fire with Israel along the Israel-Lebanon border and pro-Iranian Iraqi militias have attacked bases that host US forces.

