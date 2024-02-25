US, UK carry out new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen





By Jaroslav LukivBBC News

Watch: Smoke rises over Yemen's capital Sanaa

The Pentagon says US and British warplanes carried out strikes on 18 Houthi sites in Yemen – the fourth such joint operation by the allies.

The United States says Saturday's strikes were directed against the militant movement's storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter.

The UK says allies acted to “further degrade” Houthi capabilities.

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out sustained attacks on ships traveling the important Red Sea trade route.

The Houthis – who control large swathes of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa – have targeted ships they say are linked to Israel and the West, in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza.

Global supply chains are now facing severe disruption and rising costs as some of the largest shipping companies divert their voyages away from the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

In a joint statement, the Pentagon said Saturday's “necessary and proportionate strikes specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen, associated with underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unmanned aerial systems of unidirectional attack, air defense systems and radars. , and a helicopter.

“These precision strikes aim to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade, warships and the lives of innocent sailors in one of the world's most critical waterways. »

The statement said that “the more than 45 attacks carried out by the Houthis against commercial and military vessels since mid-November pose a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response.” .

The strikes were carried out “with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand,” the statement added.

Shortly afterward, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed that America “would not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce on any of the waterways the most critical in the world.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said “it is our duty to protect lives at sea and preserve freedom of navigation.”

“This is why the Royal Air Force has engaged in a fourth wave of precision strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.”

The US military said earlier in the day that it had destroyed seven Houthi mobile anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for strikes.

Earlier this week, the crew of a British-flagged cargo ship abandoned their ship off the coast of Yemen after it was hit by missiles fired by the Houthis.

