How does the UK compare with G7 countries in terms of income tax cuts?





Written by Jonathan Eida, Researcher

British taxpayers are suffering due to a cost-of-living crisis. The current tax burden is at its highest level in 70 years. Along with this record tax burden, the public faces higher levels of inflation and rising interest rates, impacting mortgage payers.

The impact is especially felt by those paying the basic rate of tax. The government has frozen income tax thresholds in 2021, allowing more people to start paying tax or paying tax at a higher rate as incomes rise and the nominal tax threshold remains the same. A total of 2.5 million more people are expected to pay income tax in 2023-24 than in 2021-22. While the bill is expected to raise $40 billion annually by the middle of the next Congress, taxpayers continue to face significant financial pressure and households struggle to stretch their budgets.

This is a far cry from the Prime Minister's promise to cut the basic income tax rate by 4 points if he takes office in the 2022 leadership contest (first round). The promise was a reflection on how much time had passed since the last base rate reduction. The UK lowered the basic income tax rate from 22% to 20% in March 2008 under Prime Minister Gordon Brown. It's already been over 15 years.

This means the UK lags behind many similar countries in providing relief for basic rate taxpayers. Among other G7 countries, the UK is one of the very few that has not reduced its equivalent basic income tax rate in recent years or reduced the legislation relating to basic rate income taxpayers.

Italy, France and the US have all reduced base rates since the UK last did so in 2008. These countries reduced base rates in 2024, 2019, and 2018, respectively. Germany also abolished the additional levy on low- and middle-income taxes paid to citizens in 2021, effectively reducing the basic rate of income tax.

Canada cut its basic tax rate in 2008, the same year as the UK. Only Japan has lowered its basic rates longer than the UK.

Accordingly, Japan reduced income tax by the second largest amount among G7 countries, and the corresponding basic tax rate was also reduced from 10% to 5%. Only Germany, which abolished the 5.5% surcharge for low- and middle-rate income tax taxpayers, enjoyed a larger basic rate cut.

By comparison, the 2008 Gordon Brown tax cut was only a 2% cut for basic rate taxpayers, who were still paying 20% ​​of their income above 12,570. This is much lower than the reductions in Japan and Germany. Base rate cuts in the US and France were both down 3%.

As a result, the UK has the highest basic income tax rate of any G7 country. Japan has the lowest basic income tax rate among G7 countries at 5%. Only Italy has a higher basic tax rate of 23%.

Table 1: Years of last reduction in basic rate income tax equivalent among G7 countries

nation

Final basic rate reduction

Detail

Italy

2024

In addition to eliminating the 15,000 income tax threshold, the first rate applicable to taxable income of up to 28,000 is reduced from 25% to 23%.

germany

2021

Eliminate the 5.5% solidarity VAT for low- and middle-income taxpayers and reduce marginal tax rates by 0.8 to 2.1 percentage points for those with incomes between 12,000 and 67,000.

france

2019

Reduces the first rate of tax applicable to taxable income between 11,000 and 27,000 from 14% to 11%.

USA

2018

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: Lowers the second federal income tax rate (on those making $11,000 to $45,000) from 15% to 12%.

Canada

2008

The first federal tax rate would be reduced from 15.5% to 15% and would apply to income up to $53,000.

uk

2008

It reduces the basic tax rate from 22% to 20% and applies to taxable income up to 36,000.

japan

2007

Reduce the first three tax rates from 10%, 20%, and 30% to 5%, 10%, and 20%.

With the UK lagging behind its G7 peers, it is clearly time for a change of direction. As the Prime Minister's Budget is released on 6 March, cuts to basic income tax rates will be announced, bringing the UK more in line with G7 countries. Taxpayers are struggling and need relief. Reducing the basic tax rate will be a measure to ease the burden felt by citizens across the country.

We would like to thank the Tax Foundation for their help.

