US, UK carry out joint strikes against more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out more than a dozen strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands and New Zealand, two US officials told Fox News.

The targets were successfully hit and include weapons storage facilities as well as drone and missile launchers.

The operation hit five Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen and is a response to near-daily Houthi attacks involving Iranian drones and anti-ship ballistic missiles, a senior US official said.

The fourth round of US and British strikes came days after a British cargo ship was hit by a Houthi missile.

In a joint statement, the United States, the United Kingdom and other allied countries said: “In response to continued Houthi attacks on commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, the military of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands and New Zealand carried out a series of additional strikes against several targets in controlled areas by the Houthis in Yemen.

HOUTHI REVEL ATTACK SERIOUSLY DAMAGES BELIZE FLAG SHIP IN KEY STRAIT LEADING TO RED SEA

The USS Mason shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile launched in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday, US Central Command said. (US Central Command / @CENTCOM on X)

The statement called the strikes “proportionate”, adding that they “specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets spread across 8 locations in Yemen, associated with underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unmanned aerial systems one-way attack pilot, air defense systems, radars and air defense installations » « A helicopter. These precision strikes aim to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade, ships of war and the lives of innocent sailors in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

The statement added: “These strikes are a response to continued Houthi attacks on commercial and naval vessels that have not only endangered international sailors but also the lives of the Yemeni people, including the February 22 missile attack that hit the UK-owned M/V. island and injured a crew member, the February 19 missile attack that nearly hit the M/V Sea Champion while it was carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen, the February 19 drone attack that hit the US-owned M/V Navis Fortuna and on the 18th hit the UK-owned M/V Rubymar and forced the crew to abandon ship. »

Pentagon contested because US strikes deter Houthi attacks

He said the Houthis have launched more than 45 attacks on commercial and military vessels since mid-November, which “pose a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response.” . Our coalition of like-minded countries remains committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial ships and warships. »

The countries said their goal was to “defuse tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we will once again reiterate our warning to the Houthi leaders: we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and free movement trade in the face of continued threats.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea. (Fox News)

The strikes were carried out with F-18s from the USS Eisenhower, according to two US defense officials.

An assessment of possible victims is underway. Two U.S. defense officials said a very low, if any, figure was expected.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also released a statement saying: “Today, the military of the United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, -Netherlands and New Zealand carried out strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Coalition forces targeted eight sites, including underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter, to further disrupt and degrade capabilities. of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to carry out its destabilizing and reckless attacks against U.S. and international shipping legally transiting the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

US COALITION FORCES DESTRUCTION OF 6 HOUTHI ONE-WAY ATTACK DRONES

He said “the United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways.” We will continue to make it clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do so.” they are not stopping their illegal attacks, which are harming Middle Eastern economies, causing environmental damage and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries.

The US Central Command said in a statement: “On February 24 at 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), the USS Mason (DDG 87) shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched into the Gulf of Aden from the Houthis supported by Iran. controlled areas of Yemen. The missile was likely aimed at the MV Torm Thor, a US-owned and operated US-flagged oil/chemical tanker. Neither the USS Mason nor the MV Torm Thor were damaged and there were no injuries.

The British Ministry of Defense said four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by two Voyager tankers, had again taken part in a “deliberate coalition strike” against Houthi targets.

“Intelligence analysis identified several very long-range drones, used by the Houthis for reconnaissance and attack missions, at a former surface-to-air missile battery site, several kilometers to the north- east of Sanaa,” the ministry said. “Our aircraft used Paveway IV precision-guided bombs against the drones and their launchers, despite the Houthis using old missile battery skins to try to protect the drones.”

A missile is launched from a warship during the US-led coalition operation against Yemen's Houthi rebels earlier this month. (US Central Command)

The ministry said previous RAF strikes on January 11 and February 3 had already “successfully destroyed a number of buildings used to support drone and cruise missile operations in Bani, around 15 kilometers away.” west of Abbs Airfield in northwest Yemen. at the Bani site were later confirmed to also be involved in drone and missile activities and were therefore targeted in this latest strike.

The strikes come days after a British cargo ship was hit by a Houthi missile, in what Centcom is now calling an “environmental disaster” after an 18-mile oil slick was observed from space and the ship has taken on water and is in danger of sinking. . More than 40,000 tonnes of fertilizer are on board.

Earlier this week, a US cargo ship was also hit by a missile.

American and British forces launched their first round of strikes on January 11, but attacks on commercial shipping at sea continued.

British forces use Tornado fighters launched from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. American jets came from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. US warships also launched Tomahawk cruise missiles against targets in Yemen.

British warships in the Red Sea do not have the capacity to launch strikes in Yemen. Royal Navy destroyers and frigates cannot launch missiles against land targets.

British and French warships have destroyed drones in flight in recent weeks.

