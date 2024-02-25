



The U.S. Supreme Court's acute hostility toward gun safety laws received fresh criticism from the judiciary on Wednesday, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sharply criticized recent precedents expanding the right to bear arms. In a 41st ruling, the Pennsylvania court upheld local restrictions on shooting ranges and urged SCOTUS to reconsider its adoption of a sweeping and dangerous interpretation of the Second Amendment.

In a new episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed the growing judicial skepticism of gun rights extremism in SCOTUS. Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Let's turn again to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which this week said: You know what? Enough with the gun madness.

Mark Joseph Stern: This is another lower court looking at the decision in the Bruen case, raising their eyebrows and saying, Are you serious about this, SCOTUS? This case asked – and I am not exaggerating here – whether individuals have the right to install shooting galleries in their homes. More precisely, in their backyards, in residential neighborhoods. A town in Pennsylvania has a zoning ordinance that prohibits shooting ranges in private residences. Should I explain why? It seems pretty obvious why you wouldn't want stray bullets flying around a residential neighborhood. But this gun owner sued for the right to use his property as a shooting range, and he actually won in lower courts.

On Wednesday, however, he lost in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The court said: We are not as sure of the story used in the Heller and Bruen cases, and we note some serious skepticism about how the Supreme Court treats these Second Amendment cases. But we can play the role of an amateur historian as well as the next guy. The court pointed to a stack of historical analogues to the law at issue here, 26 pages of summaries of more than 100 laws and ordinances from cities spanning more than 40 states and covering every period of our nation's history. They all show that there is actually a deep-rooted tradition of stopping people from shooting guns in their garages. One judge disagreed, but rationality won this time, and the court took the opportunity to talk about the extent to which SCOTUS has strayed from any semblance of legitimate constitutional interpretation here.

Regardless, some of the language in this opinion borders on the salty. I wanted to read a quote from the majority opinion: We close by adding our voice to the ever-growing chorus of courts across the country who have implored the High Court to answer some of the many questions that Bruen both created and left pending, or even to reconsider. completely his way. Our nation is plagued by a level of deadly gun violence that our founders could never have imagined, and, respectfully, some of the court's actions in recent years have done little to allay people's legitimate fears.

I just want to tell you that if there was an irony font, the word respectfully would be in it. This is the court saying to SCOTUS: You opened a Pandora's box to Bruen and then you left. What are we supposed to do?

This is a very pointed criticism. Clearly, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court says SCOTUS has left the justice system incapable of solving the real crisis of gun violence. Which is true, because Bruen argues that courts are literally not allowed to consider the life-saving effects of gun laws when evaluating their constitutionality. SCOTUS is actively putting Americans at risk by preventing them from addressing the ever-growing epidemic of gun violence through the democratic process. Which is quite rich since the Second Amendment speaks to the need for security and a well-regulated militia.

I just want to read one more quote from the opinion: To many, the Bruen Court's expression that the Second Amendment is meant to be responsive to various crises in human affairs rings largely hollow since the Court has frozen its meaning in time in the way that matters most. Worse, the Court seems to move the boundaries with each new case it considers, most recently by voluntarily rejecting a test that has been uniformly adopted by courts across the country and replacing it with a harsh test based on the history and tradition that no one asked for. We can't help but wonder (and fear, really): what's next?

This is, I think, the court essentially telling SCOTUS that it froze the Second Amendment at a time when people didn't really have the ability to set up a shooting range in the treehouse of their children in the back. But here we are.

I really appreciate that the courts have looked to other cases in which SCOTUS has played a similar game. Because it's not just about the Second Amendment. This is the establishment clause. Their reproductive rights. It was because of all these burning questions that SCOTUS abruptly decided that our freedoms were frozen in time in 1789, 1791, or 1868. We were never told exactly when! The Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells SCOTUS that it's trying to be faithful to precedent, but it's stuck because these pieces of history are mostly made up on the fly or cherry-picked.

I think this all has to do with the Alabama ruling against IVF that you alluded to. Because it's very similar in a way. It's as if the rug has been pulled out from under us. Half a century of SCOTUS affirming the right to reproductive autonomy, and suddenly the court goes back to the 18th and 19th centuries and says that whatever white male slaveholders think, this is the rule today. So a state like Alabama can effectively ban IVF without any constitutional issues.

It's incredibly destabilizing for ordinary people, but it's also destabilizing for the lower courts. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's opinion is a criticism, but it is also a plea for SCOTUS to clean up the mess it has created.

