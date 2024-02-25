Chinese automakers entering US via Mexico pose serious threat: trade group





China has become a powerhouse in the field of electric vehicles. His automaker BYD recently dominated Tesla in global electric vehicle sales, with Elon Musk warning Chinese automakers: “If no trade barriers are established, they will virtually demolish most other automakers in the world.” They are extremely good.

On Friday, the Alliance for American Manufacturing sounded the alarm by releasing a report titled: On a Collision Course: China's Existential Threat to the U.S. Auto Industry and its Route Through Mexico.

The report, which lists policy recommendations to combat overcapacity and unfair trade practices, notes that BYD is building factories in Thailand and Hungary designed to become regional export hubs. He then adds:

What is more alarming, however, is the considerable spending by Chinese companies on factories in Mexico, through which they can access the United States thanks to the more favorable tariffs of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) . This strategy is, in effect, an effort to gain backdoor access to U.S. consumers by circumventing existing policies that keep Chinese automobiles out of the U.S. market.

In the United States, Chinese-made electric vehicles currently face a 25% tariff, which is in addition to the 2.5% tariff on imported cars. This prevented them from making significant progress. The Mexican manufacturing sector, however, could change the situation.

A next wave of Chinese electric vehicles

House lawmakers recently warned about China's industrial strategy to dominate the global auto market and allowing electric vehicle makers to access the U.S. market through our major trading partners. Calling for maintaining or even increasing existing tariffs on cars made in China, they described a coming wave of Chinese vehicles that will be exported from our other trading partners, such as Mexico.

The Financial Times recently reported that Chinese automakers including MG, BYD and Chery were looking for manufacturing sites in Mexico. At the same time, imports of Chinese cars into Mexico have increased.

While Musk credits Chinese electric vehicle makers for their excellence, the Alliance for American Manufacturing focuses more on the government support they receive, writing:

Backed by significant state support, Chinese automakers and suppliers have become industrial powerhouses that control the production nodes of almost the entire electric vehicle value chain.

BYD, backed by Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway, keeps its costs low in part by owning the entire supply chain for its electric vehicle batteries, which is important since a battery makes up about 40% of the price of an electric vehicle.

No one can match BYD in terms of price. Period, Michael Dunne, CEO of Asia-focused automotive consultancy Dunne Insights, recently told the Financial Times. Boards of directors in America, Europe, Korea and Japan are in shock.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that to deal with the Chinese threat, he was willing to cooperate with competitors in battery production. Her GM counterpart Mary Barra made similar comments.

This threat, according to the Alliance for American Manufacturing, is scarier than many people think. He writes :

The introduction of cheap Chinese cars into the U.S. market, so cheap because they are backed by Chinese government power and funding, could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto industry.

