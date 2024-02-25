Prime Minister hosts cabinet meeting in Yorkshire and Humber





Prime Minister to chair cabinet meeting in Yorkshire & Humber on Monday A new funding part of the plan is aimed at ensuring local people's voices are heard on which transport projects to invest in.

The Prime Minister will chair a cabinet meeting in Yorkshire & Humber tomorrow (Monday February 26).

It comes as the Transport Secretary is set to announce funding allocations from the Local Transport Fund across the North and Midlands. This allows local authorities to invest in the transport projects that matter most to their communities.

This investment package has been made possible through reallocated HS2 funding and will provide unprecedented long-term transport funding across the North and Midlands.

In Cabinet, the Prime Minister will ask ministers and lawmakers to hold local authorities accountable to ensure that funds are used appropriately and to ensure that local people's voices are heard when decisions are made about where this money is spent and how it is used. no see.

The Transport Secretary is expected to update Cabinet on Network North's delivery and how the Government is sticking to its plans to better connect communities through improved transport infrastructure across the country.

The Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Government Ministers will also meet with communities, businesses and organizations across the North and Midlands to discuss local transport funding priorities and how their regions can benefit most from the funding.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Local transport is key to connecting our communities and this Government has clear plans to improve our country through the greater transport links people need across the UK.

The long-term decision to reallocate funding from HS2 has led to a sea change in the way we invest in transport infrastructure across the country. This gives us the opportunity to invest $36 billion in projects that will make a real difference, benefiting more people, in more places, faster.

Tomorrow marks a historic moment for the North and Midlands. We are investing billions of dollars directly across the region through our first-of-its-kind Regional Transportation Fund, helping local residents invest in the transportation priorities that matter most to them and their communities.

Whether it's repairing roads or revamping train and bus stops, local leaders will be the ones to decide which transportation projects to invest in based on local needs. This is part of our long-term plan to build a brighter future for generations to come.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

Tomorrow’s multi-billion pound investment is unprecedented and will make a difference to smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the North and Midlands. This funding increase is possible because the current government is willing to make difficult decisions, such as redistributing funds for HS2 phase 2.

We remain committed to our plans to uplift communities through greater transport links across the country. This investment will make a real difference to millions of people for years to come, empowering local authorities to drive economic growth, raise quality in their communities and improve the everyday transport links people rely on.

This investment demonstrates our commitment to reinvest both the $19.8 billion in the Northern section of HS2 and the $9.6 billion in the Midlands section, while the $6.5 billion saved through Euston's new approach will be spread globally. . Every other part of the country.

This Government recognizes that investing in the right transport projects in the right places is key to spreading opportunity across the country.

We have clear plans to better connect the country and we have already committed to the largest ever increase in funding for local road improvements with an additional 8.3 billion, enough to resurface more than 5,000 miles of local roads across England in the first tranche. Progress was being made. Funds have already been delivered starting this fiscal year.

We've also invested more than $200 million to extend fare caps for England's two busiest bus routes outside London until the end of 2024, and $1 billion to improve bus services in the North and Midlands, with 1 billion from April this year. Delivered $500 million. Millions of passengers have benefited from lower fares since two bus fare caps were introduced across England on 1 January 2023.

Taken together, this shows that the Government is delivering on our plans to build a brighter future for the next generation by improving local transport and promoting better connectivity across the country.

