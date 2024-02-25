Not since the 1930s has isolationist sentiment taken on such importance in the United States.





In 1940, as Hitler's troops marched across Europe, a growing number of Republicans opposed sending American weapons to Britain.

The United States, they said, would waste its resources sending aid to London and Washington should put America first instead.

Today, former President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress are using the same slogan to make similar arguments against sending military aid to another democratic country in Europe under attack by a powerful authoritarian regime.

The American people deserve to know what their money is being used for. How is the counter-offensive going? Are the Ukrainians closer to victory than six months ago? More than two dozen Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter this month declaring their opposition to additional U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Not since the years before America entered World War II, when Ohio Senator Robert Taft and others warned against giving a blank check to Britain, isolationist sentiment has not gained as much ground in the United States.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor ended the debate over American neutrality. More than 80 years later, the outcome of the congressional deadlock over an aid plan for Ukraine and the November elections could decide whether America continues to play a leadership role in the world, or whether it withdraws from its alliances and pursues a policy of transition. only agenda.

As Ukraine marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Trump supporters in Congress continue to block a proposal to send more aid to Ukraine, despite repeated calls from Kiev that its Soldiers die due to lack of ammunition. Some Republicans who favored sending more aid to kyiv have changed their positions, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a staunch supporter of Ukraine's cause.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, right, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville are seen at the U.S. Capitol on May 2, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

And Trump, frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, is once again questioning the value of NATO and raising doubts about whether the United States would honor its commitments to its allies if he returned to White House. Trump said earlier this month that he would encourage Russia to do what it wants if it attacks a NATO country that has not spent enough on defense. And he also said he would consider letting Russia take control of parts of Ukraine as part of a possible deal to end the war.

I see many similarities between the views and arguments of Taft Republicans in the 1930s and those of Trump Republicans today, said Robert Kagan, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, who wrote a series of books on the history of United States foreign affairs. policy.

[In the 1930s]there was some sympathy for Nazi Germany among American conservatives, who viewed Hitler as a bulwark against communism, just as Trump's Republicans now view him. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is a great bulwark and leader against liberalism, said Kagan, author of The Ghost at the Feast: America and Collapse of World Order, 1900-1941.

Similar to what some Republican lawmakers say about Ukraine's prospects, Republicans in the 1930s claimed that Britain was certain to lose and that any weapons or money sent to Britain were wasted on a hopeless cause, with money better spent domestically, Kagan said.

Trump's relentless criticism of Ukraine, US allies and international engagement, generally echoed by his supporters and right-wing media, appears to have had an effect on public opinion over the of the last three years, according to recent surveys and analysts.

In a new poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, 53 percent of Republicans said it would be better for the future of the United States to stay out of global affairs rather than take an active role. It was the first time in the 49-year history of the investigation that a majority of Republicans took this view.

As for Ukraine, the share of Americans who believe the United States provides too much support for Kiev has increased steadily since Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago, particularly among Republicans, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in November and December.

Forty-eight percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the United States is providing too much aid to Ukraine, while only 16 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters view the current level of aid as excessive, according to the Pew survey.

Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 10. Yevhen Titov / AP

Not long ago, sending weapons to Ukraine to fight invading Russian forces would have been widely embraced by Ronald Reagan's party, said Matthew Kroenig, vice president of the Atlantic Council think tank. .

Reagan truly defined modern Republican foreign policy for more than a quarter century. The Reagan Doctrine was to arm freedom fighters against communists wherever they were in the world, Kroenig said. That's not where the party is today.

Instead of Reagan's ideas of the free market, US-led alliances and America as the beacon of freedom, Trump Republicans are hostile to multilateral agreements, free trade, foreign policy elites and to immigration.

Despite Republican voters' growing skepticism about aid to Ukraine, many Republicans in Congress still support arming Ukraine, Kroenig said, but a minority in the House has managed to block the vote on a proposed package for Ukraine.

Republicans opposed to aid to Ukraine say it is a futile attempt and that it is time for kyiv to admit defeat and negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

“I didn't vote for the money to go to Ukraine because I know they can't win,” said Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. He was one of more than two dozen Republicans who voted against a Ukraine aid plan in the Senate. Donald Trump will arrest him as soon as he arrives. He knows that there is no victory for Ukraine. He can make a deal with Putin.

The rise of a new isolationist and protectionist vision on the right is not unique to Trump and America. Far-right parties in Europe, advocating what is sometimes called Christian nationalism or conservative nationalism, also question the post-World War II order and are skeptical about arming the 'Ukraine. Polls show they are gaining ground.

Many Trump supporters praised Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been accused of imposing autocratic rule on his country and opposing European aid to Ukraine while maintaining friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even before Trump became a political figure, the long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq shook many Americans' confidence in Washington's handling of foreign policy, particularly among the political left, and raised questions. questions about the benefits of U.S. military interventions abroad.

But weariness with the traditional American internationalist approach has morphed into a series of grievances stoked by Trump, with the underlying argument asserting that America is threatened by migrants and is suffering brutal treatment from the from its partners and the globalists who shape American foreign policy.

Fill the void

If the proposed aid to Ukraine fails to gain congressional approval and Trump returns to the White House ready to implement his “America First” agenda, what would that mean? for the United States and the world?

Current and former Western officials and analysts say that if the United States withdrew from alliances, the risk of regional and even global wars would increase, the global economy could enter a more volatile era, and authoritarian adversaries would attempt to take over. interpose.

If Russian Putin wins in Ukraine, he, but also other forces like China, will learn that it is possible to simply change the borders and that NATO will not hold it against them. [them]” said Ricarda Lang, co-leader of the German Green Party, part of the country's ruling coalition, at the recent security conference in Munich.

This would lead to a world with less security and a world with less freedom for the EU but also for the United States.

Under the rules-based order led by the United States since World War II, GDP per capita worldwide and in the United States has increased several times since 1945. There were about a dozen democracies worldwide in 1945, and today there are about 100, Kroenig said. The United States and its allies have helped usher in a more peaceful, prosperous and relatively stable era over the past 80 years, but Americans now take that for granted, he said.

I think it's worked so well that people assume that it's the natural state of things, that if the United States pulls out, things will keep going. And unfortunately, that's not the case, he says. If the United States withdrew, bad actors would fill the void and cause conflict and economic chaos.

Proponents of America First argue that conditions have changed dramatically since the Cold War, that the United States has become overextended, that American workers have been excluded from the benefits of free trade, and that the United States must focus on their inner needs, including taking repressive measures. on migration across the southern border.

But in a speech a week ago at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to make the case for maintaining America's global leadership, warning of the risks of abandonment of his allies.

History has also shown us: if we only look inward, we cannot defeat threats from without; insulation is not insulation. In fact, as America isolated itself, the threats only grew, she said.

At the end of World War I, the United States retreated into isolationism, only to be attacked on its home soil, said Mary Elise Sarotte, author of Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate.

That approach failed and since then the United States has committed to starting its defense on the farthest shores of the oceans, she said. It would be a big mistake to go back in time.

