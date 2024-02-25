Britain reaffirms support for Ukraine on war anniversary





No. 10 Downing Street Rishi Sunak said Britain would “do whatever it takes” to ensure victory for Ukraine.

British political leaders have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK was “ready to do whatever it takes” and had pledged around £250m for shell production.

King Charles praised the strength of the Ukrainian people as they continue to endure “tremendous hardships”.

It has been a day since Britain announced additional sanctions against Russia.

Mr Sunak, who visited Kiev last month to sign a new security deal and announce $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine next year, said “we must renew our resolve” on this “bleak anniversary”.

“This is a moment to show that tyranny will never win and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow,” he said.

“We are ready to do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, until they win.”

Reinforcing the UK government's message of support, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the UK was “absolutely committed” to supporting Ukraine.

He emphasized that ammunition is “something that Ukraine desperately needs right now” and said Congress was united in support. “Congress can be divided over all kinds of issues, but we don’t go beyond our support for Ukraine.”

Mr Shapps warned of “catastrophic” consequences if Western countries gave up on Ukraine. “The world will not be safe unless we stop tyrants like Ukraine,” he added. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said President Vladimir Putin's “cowardice and brutality” would not win.

Watch: Ukraine Two Years Later: Looking Back at the War

Western leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visited Kiev to show solidarity.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also participated. During a visit to Kiev, Prime Minister Johnson said: “There is no doubt that Ukraine will win and drive out Putin's forces.”

But he stressed that Ukraine would only be able to do so if it was provided with the “necessary military, political and economic support.”

The new package announced on Saturday includes 245 million rounds to replenish Kiev's artillery ammunition stockpile. The region has been at the heart of Ukraine's resistance and has recently been cited as a problem due to shortages.

Mr Sunak said that “against all odds” Ukraine had “pushed back the Russian invaders to reclaim half of the land stolen by Putin”.

The announcement comes after the Royal Air Force completed the delivery of a previously announced consignment of anti-tank missiles.

The Prime Minister's verbal commitment comes after Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron warned the United Nations of “fatigue” and “compromise”.

He told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday that the world must “recognize the cost of giving up.”

“President Putin said there would be no peace until Russia’s goals were achieved,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary once again urged the U.S. Congress to support a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The United States has provided the most military aid to Ukraine during the conflict, according to the Kiel Institute, which tracks aid.

But the bill, which promises nearly $60 billion ($50 billion) in military aid, may not pass Congress due to opposition from some Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Britain this week announced a series of new sanctions targeting six prison wardens as well as individuals and organizations supporting the Russian military following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin and his war in Ukraine. .

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, who hopes to enter Downing Street after a general election widely expected to be held this year, said Britain would support Kiev “no matter who is in power in this country”.

“The resistance of the Ukrainian people has inspired and humbled the world,” he said.

“Britain and our allies will stand in solidarity with them until the day of victory.”

On Saturday, Scotland's First Minister Humzah Yousaf said Scotland maintained “firm support” for Ukraine before attending a service with other political and religious leaders.

“Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law and the right of countries across Europe to coexist in peace and security,” he said.

The war in Ukraine has been largely at a stalemate in recent months, but Russia appears to be making recent progress.

Last weekend, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiivka. There, despite being outnumbered and outgunned, they fought off fierce Russian attacks for four months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is scheduled to attend a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Saturday, has publicly called on Western allies to provide more weapons or embolden Russia's military.

“We reiterate our call on Russia to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine and ensure the complete, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all its troops,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a joint statement representing more than 50 governments, including Britain. “he said. Russian troops and military equipment on Ukrainian territory within internationally recognized borders.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68388542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos