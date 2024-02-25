Pentagon says new high-altitude balloon intercepted over US recreational craft a year after Chinese controversy





The Pentagon said the latest high-altitude balloon detected over the United States was a “probably recreational” craft, about a year after a Chinese spy balloon crossed the continental United States, sparking controversy. controversial.

“After yesterday's fighter interceptions, and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the North American Aerospace Defense Command monitored the probable balloon via ground radars until it left the “U.S. airspace at night,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Saturday. statement, reported by ABC News and other media outlets. No further information was immediately available.

Two defense officials told Fox News that the balloon detected flying over the United States was identified as the property of an amateur balloonist and did not come from China. The balloon was spotted over Utah and heading east.

NORAD first reported the high-altitude balloon on Friday, noting that it had been observed between about 43,000 and 45,000 feet.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined that it was unmaneuverable and did not pose a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon,” NORAD said. “The FAA also determined that the balloon posed no danger to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety.”

MILITARY TRACKS ON A HIGH ALTITUDE BALLOON OVER THE WESTERN UNITED STATES

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it flies over the United States on February 3, 2023 (Department of Defense via AP, File)

There has been increased interest in reports of balloon overflights after the military identified and ultimately shot down a large white Chinese spy ship that was passing through much of the country last year. But officials said the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and posed no threat to U.S. aviation or security, according to the Associated Press.

In this photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top, is intercepted near the coast of Alaska, Monday, March 9, 2020 (North American Aerospace Defense Command via AP, File)

The Chinese spy craft flew from Alaska to the East Coast, where it was shot down by the military over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, 2023 The Pentagon said in June that although the Chinese balloon had “intelligence gathering capabilities,” it did not collect or transmit data before being shot down.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts toward the ocean after being shot down off the coast of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, February 4, 2023. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

Intelligence agencies concluded that the Chinese craft was used for espionage purposes and not for weather-related reasons, as China had claimed.

It's unclear why the spying mission appeared to fail, but officials said intelligence agencies used countermeasures to prevent data collection.

Bradford Betz, Liz Friden and Brie Stimson of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

