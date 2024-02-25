DOJ says it has foiled 4 state-sponsored murder attempts since 2022ExBulletin





The headquarters of the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on February 17.

It sounds like a fanciful scenario for a Hollywood thriller: agents of foreign governments plot assassinations in the United States.

Certainly, over the past 20 years, suspected state-sponsored killings have made international headlines. The poisoning of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko by a radioactive isotope in London in 2006 is an example; the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi diplomatic establishment in Istanbul in 2018 is another.

And this month, Maksim Kuzminov, a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion, was found shot down in southern Spain. The Kremlin has refused to comment on the matter, but some suspect that Kuzminov's assassination may have been an assassination ordered by Russia.

None of these events took place in the United States. But in recent years, many assassination plots have taken place in the United States. In the last 18 months alone, the Justice Department says it has foiled four of them on American soil.

“We face a growing threat from authoritarian regimes that seek to expand beyond their own borders to carry out acts of repression, including within the United States,” said Matthew Olsen , head of the Department of Justice's National Security Division, in announcing the charges in 2022. one of the cases.

In the suit, the government alleges that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plotted to assassinate former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“This is a particularly appalling example of the Iranian government’s perpetration of egregious acts of transnational violence, in violation of U.S. laws and our national sovereignty,” Olsen said at the time.

The case echoes a 2012 lawsuit filed by the department accusing Iran of plotting to kill the Saudi ambassador to the United States in Washington, DC.

Iran also participated in two other recent assassination plots, according to court documents. One targeted an Iranian-American writer in New York, the other a Maryland couple, one of whom was an Iranian defector.

But it's not just about Iran.

US allies have also targeted assassinations on US soil

Late last year, the Justice Department said it had foiled a plot led by an Indian government official to kill a U.S. citizen in New York. The intended victim was a Sikh independence activist.

The United States announced charges in the case about two months after Canada's prime minister accused India of being behind the killing of a Sikh activist near Vancouver.

This alleged plot on American soil sent shockwaves through Washington, largely because India is an American partner and sister democracy.

It seems particularly brazen for a US ally to take such a step. But during the Cold War, that's exactly what some U.S. allies did.

One of them was Chilean General Augusto Pinochet. In 1976, Chilean intelligence agents killed a former ambassador, Orlando Letelier, and his American colleague, Ronni Moffit, in a car bombing in Washington, DC.

“When a bomb goes off in a car during rush hour on Sheridan Circle, on Mass Ave., in the middle of Embassy Row, and shatters windows for a block around, that's a big deal in Washington.” , said Michael Glennon, a law professor at Tufts University.

At the time of the attack, Glennon was an attorney in the U.S. Senate. Letelier's killing, Glennon said, helped spark a Senate investigation that Glennon oversaw into the activities of friendly foreign intelligence agencies in the United States.

The investigation, he said, received numerous reports from foreigners in the United States who claimed to be under surveillance, or victims of harassment, or even targeted for assassination by foreign intelligence agencies.

Flowers adorn the memorial plaque at the site where Orlando Letelier and Ronni Moffitt were killed in Washington, DC. They were killed in a car bomb on September 21, 1976 by agents of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet while on their way to work at the Institute for Political Studies.

But Glennon said actual killings of U.S. residents were extremely rare.

“The assassination of Letelier was an anomaly,” he said. “These foreign intelligence agencies, including the Soviets, I might add, stopped at the line of assassination. It was verboten.”

But some of the countries that crossed that line were allies of Washington.

Five years after the Letelier attack, two Seattle union organizers, Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes, were murdered at the premises of the local cannery workers' union. Both men were opponents of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda.

A U.S. court later found the Marcoses responsible for the murders. It turned out that they were part of a plot to infiltrate, surveil, and neutralize the anti-Marcos opposition in the United States.

In 1984, a Chinese American, Henry Liu, was shot to death in the garage of his home in Daly City, California. Members of a Taiwanese criminal gang based in the United States, acting at the behest of a Taiwanese military intelligence official, were convicted of the murder. .

While it may seem counterintuitive that an ally would do something on American soil that the United States' primary geopolitical adversary would not do, Glennon believes part of the explanation comes down to resources.

“The FBI conducted an extremely aggressive counterintelligence operation directed against the Soviet Union and its Communist bloc allies,” he said. “These people were under a microscope and we really knew everything they were doing. It was just incredible.”

But the FBI, he said, also couldn't devote the same kind of attention and resources to its allies.

“They didn't look as closely at some of the so-called friendlies, and the friendlies knew that,” Glennon said.

The recent spate of cases brought by the Justice Department raises the question of whether state-sponsored killings are becoming more common.

Glennon cautions against making any definitive conclusions, despite recent lawsuits, because “these intelligence services are extremely adept at hiding what they're doing.”

Why we're seeing more of these assassination attempts

Rory Cormac, professor of international relations at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, agreed, but said that “we certainly feel like we're seeing more of them because they're brazen and because, of “Clearly, Americans are more willing to publicly denounce this activity.”

He points out a few factors that he thinks are likely contributing to this apparent increase.

“I think the landscape is changing and the norms against it are eroding,” Cormac said. “And it’s seeing more actors feel like they can cope.”

He also points to new technologies, particularly the proliferation of armed drones, which are just a modern means of carrying out targeted assassinations.

The United States has used drones for more than a decade to target suspected terrorists around the world. Washington justifies its actions as self-defense in response to an imminent threat.

Cormac says he sees a marked difference between assassinating dissidents abroad and killing terrorism suspects in a drone strike.

But, he says, critics accuse the United States of hypocrisy and cite as a prime example the 2020 U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

“They will see this as another nail in the coffin of taboos against assassinations and targeted killings,” Cormac said.

The Justice Department said the Iranian plot targeting Bolton appeared to be retaliation for Soleimani's death.

None of the recent plots in the United States have succeeded. But that doesn't mean allied or adversary foreign powers won't keep trying.

