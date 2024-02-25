U.S. stamp honoring John Wooden unveiled at UCLA ceremony





February 24, 2024, 8:23 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. stamp honoring John Wooden was unveiled Saturday on the UCLA campus, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamaal Wilkes on hand to honor their coach who guided the Bruins to a record 10 national championships in the years 1960 and 1970.

Abdul-Jabbar used a cane to approach the lectern outside Pauley Pavilion on a sunny day. He underwent a hip replacement just before Christmas after a fall at a concert. The 76-year-old was known as Lew Alcindor during his college days, when he was a three-time national player of the year.

“There's only one thing I can say, 'Thank you, Coach,'” Abdul-Jabbar said. “You gave it to us on both ends, you made us champions and you made us understand life. I don't think any coach can do better than that.”

The stamp shows Wooden with an intense look on his face and two players in the background wearing jerseys with the numbers 4 and 10. Four represents the number of undefeated seasons under Wooden, and 10 is the record number of national championships won by his teams in Westwood. .

We had an amazing day at @UCLA celebrating the launch of the new @USPS stamp honoring Coach John Wooden. His impact on the Bruin community, both on and off the field, is unparalleled. Thank you, Coach, for your enduring wisdom. #JohnWoodenStamp pic.twitter.com/7C1UH0y9xn

Gene Blocking (@UCLAChancellor) February 24, 2024

“I think his ultimate impact will be that of an ultimate teacher,” said Wilkes, who wore a turquoise bolo tie given to him by Wooden. “He gave us a gift, a process through which we could each live our best lives.”

People lined up to buy some of the 18 million wooden stamps printed and receive a first-day postmark featuring the ZIP code assigned to the UCLA campus.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block called Wooden “the university's most legendary and beloved figure” and noted that Wooden's famous pyramid of success appeared on the hit television show “Ted Lasso”.

“The USPS Eternal Stamp can be used as a postal stamp in perpetuity, never expiring,” Block said, “and that is fitting for a man whose eternal and timeless wisdom will continue to shape our lives and those of others for centuries to come.”

Editor's Choice

1 Related

Christy Impelman, Wooden's eldest granddaughter, told the crowd that the man known as Papa to his family personally responded to thousands of letters and autograph requests during his life, without the help of an assistant.

“He would sign or write and seal the items in an envelope and put a stamp on it. During his 99 years, he used a lot of U.S. postage stamps,” she said, drawing laughter. “This honor today is a true reflection of how he lived his entire life. Our family is so grateful to the USPS and UCLA. It's great to keep his name visible and relevant for younger generations to come. “

Former UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field wore a long gray cardigan that she said was a gift from Wooden. The two were close and Wooden regularly attended his team's games, as well as men's and women's basketball games, until the last year of his life in 2010.

“The handwritten notes my husband and I received from Coach Wooden, which he wrote in his beautiful handwriting, put in an envelope, and mailed via the United States Postal Service with a stamp , make this absolutely, not only appropriate, but awesome,” she said.

Wooden had a post office in the Reseda section of the San Fernando Valley near his home that was named after him in 2006.

The Indiana native is the second college basketball coach to receive a U.S. stamp. The first was James Naismith, who invented the game.

