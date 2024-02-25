



President Vladimir Putin could target Britain in another Novichok-style poisoning attempt, Britain's defense secretary has warned.

Grant Shapps likened the threat posed by President Putin to Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

Mr Shapps joined several Western leaders in blaming the Kremlin for the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic penal colony on February 16.

President Vladimir Putin could kill again on British soil, Britain's defense secretary has warned in a series of fiery comments.

(Reuters)

Mr Shapps told The Sun: Putin has Navalny's blood on his hands. Navalny has never been to prison. His crime was to stand up to Putin, the dictator and now dictator. Putin has a long history of defeating opponents.

He does it at home and abroad. And the world must not be swayed or surrendered to such vile leadership. We know what happens when you get caught up in the chaos of the last century.

Grant Shapps likened the Russian president's threat to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.

(satellite)

Navalny, 47, died in Germany in 2020 after being poisoned with Novichok, the same lethal nerve agent used by Putin's GRU intelligence agency to target former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, 72, and his daughter Yulia. received life-saving treatment. 39, Salisbury, 2018.

The Skripals survived, but British citizen Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after coming into contact with a military-grade nerve agent from a discarded perfume bottle.

The defense secretary branded Putin a despotic leader who has lost his legitimacy and warned there would be another Novichok-style killing on Britain's streets.

Sergei Skripal talks to his lawyer in prison, 2006.

(AP)

He said: Look what happened in Salisbury. We have seen what Putin can do.

His actions make him a pariah. The more he does it, the stronger he thinks he becomes. But in the eyes of the world, it makes him more hopeless and weaker.

Asked whether Britain could suffer another Novichok attack, he replied: We are always trying to track and prevent such things. But do you think he has intentions? You've seen it. Yes.

He added: Being so far outside the reach of civilization, the British are sometimes hard to believe. But that's Putin's modus operandi. His approach is that if you don't like someone, don't vote for them, just bump into them.

Yulia Skripal was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

(Reuters)

Mr Shapps described the Russian president as one of the most serious threats to world peace since Hitler.

President Putin has denied any involvement in the Novichok attack in the UK.

The defense minister's warning came after Saturday marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dawn Sturgess was poisoned in Amesbury.

(dad)

On February 24, 2022, President Putin shocked the world by crossing the Russian border under cover of darkness and launching a brutal, all-out invasion of Ukraine with a massive deployment of troops, tanks, and fighter jets.

It is known that the Kremlin believed that the capital Kiev could be taken into Russian hands in just 10 days through a special military operation, but the war has now entered its third year as Ukrainians have shown extraordinary resistance to fight for the survival of their country. there is.

The CPS has issued European arrest warrants for Russian nationals Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov in connection with the Salisbury poisoning.

(dad)

Over 24 months, the front lines shifted dramatically as Volodymyr Zelensky's forces pushed the Russian invaders back hundreds of miles and engaged in a fierce war of attrition centered on the battle-hardened Donbas. Thousands of lives.

But even as fighting hotspots along the 600-mile front line become more centralized, Ukraine's fate is increasingly dependent on geopolitical developments.

To justify his lengthy war and his moves to turn Russia's economy into a massive war machine, Putin is increasingly framing the conflict as an existential battle with the West.

