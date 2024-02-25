US says deal reached in Gaza hostage talks, but talks continue





Negotiators have reached agreement on the outlines of a possible deal to free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, the national security adviser told CNN on Sunday of the White House, Jake Sullivan.

An Israeli delegation, including Mossad Director David Barnea, joined talks in Paris on Friday with CIA Director Bill Burns and Egyptian and Qatari negotiators. Qatar and Egypt serve as intermediaries between Hamas and Israel, who do not speak directly to each other.

Hamas was informed of the Paris talks on Sunday evening. But any possible final deal is still days away as negotiators continue to iron out the details.

Representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and reached agreement among themselves on the basic contours of a hostage-taking agreement for a ceasefire. temporary fire. I'm not going to go into detail because it's still being negotiated to work out the details, Sullivan told CNN's Dana Bash on the State of the Union.

He added: Qatar and Egypt will have to have indirect discussions with Hamas because they will ultimately have to agree to release the hostages. This work is ongoing. And we hope that in the coming days we will reach a point where there will actually be a firm and definitive agreement on this issue. But we'll have to wait and see.

When asked by Bash how hopeful he was about a potential deal, Sullivan declined to give his opinion: There was a lot of back and forth. So I'm not going to make predictions and I'm not going to put a percentage of chances on it.

Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel wants to free the remaining hostages in Gaza, saying we are all working towards it. We want it. I want it.

He said Hamas' crazy demands were delaying the deal.

Negotiators will continue talks on Monday in Doha, according to a diplomat and sources close to the discussions. These discussions will take place between operational managers and will focus on resolving technical issues, they say.

The discussions will include officials from the parties involved in the Paris talks: Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel. On the American side, these will include officials from the CIA.

Despite the ongoing fighting in Gaza, positive signs are emerging from the negotiations. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's national security chief, told Israeli media on Saturday that he believed it would be possible to move forward.

But a Hamas leader, Dr. Bassem Naim, told CNN on Sunday that he was not aware of any progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Regarding Netanyahu's recently released plan for what post-war Gaza would look like, Sullivan said he has some concerns based on what he has seen in the press, but expects to be briefed by his Israeli counterparts later on Sunday.

From what I've seen in the reports, I have some concerns, he told CNN.

Later in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Sullivan also said: “I'm talking to my Israeli counterparts later today to find out more, because they came out to the press without coming to talk to us about any of this.” So, I'll wait and see.

The Israeli leader has repeatedly stated that the war in Gaza will continue until Israel destroys the Hamas leadership and rescues the hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday that Israeli hostage Oz Daniel, 19, had become the latest hostage confirmed dead.

Daniel had been listed among the hostages presumed alive, his death therefore brings to 30 the number of hostages who died on October 7, out of 130 hostages taken on October 7.

In November last year, Israel and Hamas reached a decisive first agreement guaranteeing the release of 105 hostages held by Hamas. The agreement also included a four-day pause in fighting.

CNN's Richard Allen Greene and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report. It has been updated with new information.

