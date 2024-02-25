UK weather: Met Office extends rain warning for 18 hours as flooding hits UK





The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for rain for parts of England as flooding is expected to hit the south for 18 hours.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in the worst-hit areas, with warnings in place for large areas in the south-east and south-west.

Rain in the southwest is expected to begin early Sunday morning and continue until midnight, so two advisories have been issued.

Rain is expected to move east across south-west England on Sunday morning and continue throughout the day before gradually easing, the Met Office said.

Rainfall of 15-25mm is expected on Dartmoor and Exmoor, with fairly widespread rainfall of 40-60mm. Some low lying areas in Devon and Cornwall are also unlikely to see these high accumulations fall.

The warning for the south-west will begin on Sunday morning and is expected to last until midnight.

The warning for the south east starts at 3pm today and runs until 9am on Monday.

The warning is as follows: Rain is expected to fall across Sussex and Kent on Sunday afternoon, continuing overnight and slowly tapering off on Monday morning.

Mr Dewhurst added: We are watching an area of ​​low pressure moving into southern England and counties Wales over Sunday and Monday.

There will be a lot of rain and strong winds. This rain is falling on saturated ground and could cause some localized flooding issues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Dewhurst urged people to use caution if traveling through southern counties during the day on Sunday.

The Environment Agency has issued 59 flood warnings across England for areas where flooding is expected and 164 flood warnings for areas where flooding is likely.

Transport services are likely to be delayed if flooding occurs, the Met Office added.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach around 7 to 9 degrees and generally light winds, but cloud cover and passing showers will make it feel chillier than the numbers suggest, especially in the south where double figures are expected. It will be even colder, Mr Dewhurst added. .

The council said several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were closed on Thursday due to rising flood levels and dangerous road conditions due to heavy rain.

Many roads, particularly across the West Midlands, were flooded and rail operators struggled to deal with track problems, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Rail Services operating replacement bus services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

5-day weather forecast

Tonight:

The rain is gradually easing in the south, but continues to linger in areas far to the southeast. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with some coastal showers. It will be chilly with patchy frosts mainly in the northern part of the country.

monday:

Mostly dry with clear weather and a few showers. Most are in the northeast. Rain and strong southeasterly winds are easing during the day. average temperature.

Outlook for Tuesday through Thursday:

On Tuesday, rain will move across the southeast, then gradually brightening with showers in the north. A dry start on Wednesday with further rain moving in from the west, with occasional heavy showers through Thursday.

