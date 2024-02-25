US Army restores honor to black soldiers hanged in the South during the Jim Crow era





The Fort Sam Houston Veterans Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, is like many others: headstones with name, rank, dates of birth and death, and wars fought. Tombstones that each tell a story. Until you reach the row in which the headstones are located, including that of Angela Holder's great uncle, Cpl. Jesse Moore, are only commemorated by one date: December 11, 1917.

“Ours don't have a history; they just have the name and date of death,” Holder said. “The first time I came here, I touched the headstone and said, 'Oh, man, this shouldn't have happened to you, but I'm going to do something about it.'”

She first heard what happened to Jesse Moore from her great-aunt Lovie: “She had a picture of him at her house. And I was a six-year-old kid running around the house, and that day it caught my attention. and I asked my aunt: “Who is he? Why do you have his photo?” and all. I was told it was his brother who was killed by the army.

Killed in the largest mass execution in army history – 13 black soldiers convicted of mutiny and murder and hanged without possibility of appeal. Six more hangings would follow.

“My great-uncle, to think that he was standing on a trap door that was going to fall under him and the weight of it was slamming into his neck? That really moves me,” Holder said.

John Haymond, a former soldier turned historian, said: “The engineers at the station had worked all night to erect a scaffold which was quite unique in its design as it was a single large trap door for simultaneous hanging. Just before sunrise they were hanged. . After the execution was completed, their bodies were each placed in plain pine coffins.

The gallows were erected on what is now the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course. The bodies were buried a short distance away, for 20 years their graves were marked only by a number.

Haymond said: “While they were buried, engineers began to dismantle the scaffolding and, by midday, there was no sign that anything had happened.”

They were members of the all-black 24th Infantry Regiment, which had served in Mexico and the Philippines.

Jason Holt showed Martin a photo of his great-uncle, PFC Thomas Coleman Hawkins (pictured right, with a friend). “The bravado that comes with being in the military… You can see it’s on full display in this photo,” Holt said.

Was he proud to be in the army? “He was,” Holt replied. “In 1917, one of the things you could do to make your family and your community proud was to join the military.”

After America entered World War I, troops of the 24th Infantry were sent to Houston to guard a training camp for soldiers sent to the front in Europe.

Charles Anderson, whose cousin, Sgt. William Nesbit, among them, believes they should never have been sent to Houston. For what? “Jim Crow and racism,” Anderson responded.

Haymond said, “There's a phrase I came across in my research that Houston could be called the birthplace of Jim Crow.”

Would wearing a uniform have given a black soldier any immunity from Jim Crow? “Not at all,” Haymond said, “especially not in Texas.”

Anderson said, “They would never call them troopers. They would always call them the N-word.”

A series of clashes with white police and a false rumor that black soldiers were about to be attacked sparked a race riot. “All of a sudden, someone shouted, 'Get your guns, boys. There's a crowd coming.' And instantly, chaos erupts,” Haymond said.

Holder noted: “It was the first race riot in which more whites than blacks were killed.”

The soldiers of the 24th were arrested and left the city. When TC Hawkins' mother asked the Army about her son, the response indicated only that he was “present serving in her organization.”

Holt said: “They don't mention anything about what happened. They don't mention that he's about to be tried for a capital crime.

The first and largest of three courts-martial took place – 63 soldiers charged with mutiny and murder. According to Haymond, “Sixty-three men constitute the largest murder trial, not only in the history of the United States military, but it is also the largest murder trial in American history.”

In the first of three courts-martial, 63 black soldiers were charged with mutiny and murder. They shared a defense attorney, who wasn't even a lawyer. National Cemetery Administration

Those who would decide the matter were all white. The only defense attorney, Major Harry Grier, wasn't even a lawyer. He only had ten days to prepare his defense. “If you say that a person who is not even a lawyer defended 63 people at once, on its face, that is a miscarriage of justice,” Holt said.

Thirteen were sentenced to death, but General John Ruckman kept this verdict secret until 12 hours before their execution.

That night, TC Hawkins wrote his family a final letter, which was passed down through generations. Holt said: “One day a box came to the house and in the box were his personal belongings, the indictment and his last letter. That's how the family found out.”

The letter read in part: “When this letter reaches you, I will be beyond the veil of sorrow. …I was sentenced to hang for the disturbances in Houston, Texas, although I was not guilty of the crime I committed. I am accused.”

Anderson said they would have preferred the firing squad rather than hanging: “It's more dignified.”

Dignity denied in death became an ongoing cause for Charles Anderson, Angela Holder, and Jason Holt. Their goal: to overturn the convictions.

More than a century after the trials, the army took up the case. Army Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo said a case-by-case review found that none of the defendants received a fair trial. “We have reviewed the entire record of the 110 soldiers initially court-martialed and have decided that those 110 should be overturned,” he said. “Very few witnesses were called. There was very little opportunity for cross-examination.”

Was race a deciding factor? “I think race was a determining factor,” Camarillo said, “both in the circumstances leading up to the events of August 1917 and certainly in the conduct of the trial.”

Even by the Jim Crow standards of 1917, justice had been denied. Camarillo said, “The first 13 people who were convicted and executed were not even given the opportunity to appeal or review their cases. »

Of the other soldiers convicted but not sentenced to death, many continued to serve prison sentences; some died in prison.

Martin asked, “Can the military really right a wrong like this?

“It’s never too late to correct an injustice,” Camarillo responded.

At a ceremony last November at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston, all wrongly convicted soldiers of the 24th Infantry received honorable discharges.

New headstones will also be engraved for the hanged men. “We will have information on these headstones that reflect the service they gave to their country … just like the rest of the stones here,” Anderson said.

Holder said that when there is a proper headstone for his great-uncle, “I will have a little closure, a little peace.”

Last Thursday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Angela Holder stood vigil as the headstones of her great-uncle and other unjustly executed soldiers were unveiled.

Their story is now told.

At the commemoration ceremony, Chaplain James Hall led a prayer: “We ask forgiveness from our nation and our military. We are grateful for a nation that can change, adapt and make amends.

Story produced by Mary Walsh. Editor: Steven Tyler.

