Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the United States will 'do much more' after terror attack





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military response in Gaza, saying the United States would do “much more” if faced with a terrorist attack similar to Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

“What would America do?” Netanyahu said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “Wouldn't you do what Israel does? You would do much more.”

More than four months after Hamas' terror attack on Israel, Netanyahu's government is under intense international pressure to end its offensive in Gaza, as the death toll approaches 30,000 in the region, ministry says of Health in Gaza, run by Hamas. Meanwhile, President Biden has adopted an increasingly tough public tone toward Israel in recent weeks, while balancing his support for the U.S. ally as the White House seeks a long pause in the fighting and a hostage exchange.

Netanyahu said Sunday that Hamas was on “another planet” in the negotiations, while acknowledging that Israel was “working on it” and wanted to see the remaining hostages released. Netanyahu said freeing the remaining hostages was among his three goals, which he reiterated on Sunday. The other goals, he said, are to “destroy Hamas” and “ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”

“Unless we have total victory, we cannot have peace,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on “Face the Nation,” February 25, 2024. CBS News

The Biden administration and the Israeli leader have diverged on the path forward in recent weeks, as the White House aims for Palestinian governance of Gaza and a long-term two-state solution, which the Israeli government opposes.

Last week, Israel formally opposed unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, suggesting a decision should be made through negotiators. The Netanyahu-backed move anticipates international pressure, amid discussions about recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of a deal.

Netanyahu touted Sunday's vote, saying “the Israeli people are united like never before,” while adding that “politics is good.”

The comments come after Israel's finance minister announced new plans in recent days to build thousands of homes in Israeli-occupied West Bank settlements, following a deadly shooting by Palestinian gunmen. The Biden administration has said the plan is inconsistent with international law.

“Our administration maintains strong opposition to settlement expansion and, in our view, it only weakens, not strengthens, Israel's security,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday. adding that the United States was “disappointed” by the announcement. .

Mr. Biden has also urged Netanyahu in recent weeks not to carry out an invasion of the major southern Gaza city of Rafah, where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge fleeing the war. Mr. Biden has repeatedly urged Israel not to move forward unless it has a “credible” plan to ensure the safety of the people sheltering there.

Netanyahu said Sunday that once the Rafah operation begins, “the intense phase of fighting will be weeks away from being over.” He said he was meeting with officials soon about a plan to evacuate Palestinians from Rafa, and he said Israel had “made extraordinary efforts” to inform the people of Gaza of the impending bombings in a more general.

“We will rid them of danger, we will finish the job and achieve total victory, which is necessary to give a secure future to Israel, a better future to Gaza and a better future to the Middle East,” he said . .

Israel and Hamas at war More More Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

