US, UK strike more Houthi sites in Yemen in response to surge in Red Sea shipping attacks





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, in response to a recent surge in Iranian-backed militia attacks on ships in the sea Red and the Gulf of Aden, including a missile strike last week that set ships on fire. a cargo ship.

American and British warplanes struck about 18 sites across several locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones, and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, according to U.S. officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide initial details of an ongoing military operation.

READ MORE: Attacks on US ships and drones show Houthis can still fight despite airstrikes

This is the fourth time that the American and British military have carried out a combined operation against the Houthis since January 12. But the United States also carries out almost daily strikes to eliminate Houthi targets, including missiles and drones aimed at ships. like weapons ready to be launched.

The American fighter jets were launched from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, currently in the Red Sea.

President Joe Biden and other top leaders have repeatedly warned that the United States will not tolerate Houthi attacks on commercial shipping. But the counterattacks appeared to weaken the Houthis' campaign against shipping in the region, which activists say is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The group has launched at least 57 attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 19, and the pace has accelerated in recent days.

We have certainly seen in the last 48 or 72 hours an increase in Houthi attacks, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing Thursday. And she acknowledged that the Houthis have not been deterred.

We never said we wiped out all their capabilities, she told reporters. We know that the Houthis have a vast arsenal. They are very capable. They have sophisticated weapons, and that's because they keep getting them from Iran.

There have been at least 32 US strikes in Yemen in the past month and a half; some were carried out with the participation of the Allies. Additionally, U.S. warships have neutralized dozens of missiles, rockets and drones targeting commercial and other Navy ships.

Earlier Saturday, the destroyer USS Mason shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden, US Central Command said, adding that the missile was likely targeting the MV Torm Thor, a ship flying the American flag. , and operated an oil tanker and a chemical company.

US attacks against the Houthis targeted more than 120 launchers, more than 10 surface-to-air missiles, 40 storage and support buildings, 15 drone storage buildings, more than 20 unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles , several underground storage areas. and some other facilities.

Rebel supreme leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi last week announced an escalation of maritime operations by his forces as part of what they describe as a pressure campaign aimed at ending Israel's war against Hamas.

But while the group says the attacks are aimed at ending this war, the Houthis' targets have become more random, endangering a vital waterway for shipments of goods and energy from Asia and the Middle East. -East towards Europe.

During normal operation, approximately 400 commercial vessels transit the southern Red Sea at any time. Although Houthi attacks have hit only a small number of ships, persistent attacks and near-miss shootings by the United States and its allies have prompted shipping companies to divert their ships from the Red Sea.

Instead, they sent them around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, a much longer, more expensive and less efficient passage. The threats also led the United States and its allies to establish a joint mission in which warships from participating countries provide an umbrella of air protection to ships as they travel between the Suez Canal and the Bab Strait. el-Mandeb.

In Thursday's attack in the Gulf of Aden, the Houthis fired two missiles at a Palau-flagged cargo ship named Islander, according to central command. A European naval force in the area said the attack sparked a fire and injured a sailor aboard the ship, although the ship continued on its way.

Central Command launched attacks on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Friday, destroying seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that the military said was prepared to launch toward the Red Sea.

Central Command also said Saturday that a Houthi attack on a Belize-flagged ship on February 18 caused a 29-kilometer oil spill. The military warned of the danger of a spill from the ship's fertilizer cargo. The Rubymar, a UK-registered cargo ship operating in Lebanon, was attacked while passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The missile attack forced the crew to abandon ship, which was heading to Bulgaria after leaving Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates. It was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer, according to a statement from central command.

The Associated Press, relying on Planet Labs PBC satellite images of the stricken ship, reported Tuesday that the ship was leaking oil into the Red Sea.

Yemen's internationally recognized government on Saturday called on other countries and maritime protection organizations to quickly tackle the oil spill and avoid a significant environmental disaster.

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

