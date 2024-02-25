Jake Sullivan says US, Israel agreed to 'basic contours' of hostage dealExBulletin





February 14, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.

switch captionMark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Representatives of the United States, Israel and several other Middle Eastern countries have reached an “agreement” on the terms of a possible ceasefire agreement in Gaza, even if it is not unclear whether Hamas will also sign the agreement.

That's according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who made the comments Sunday morning on CNN's State of the Union.

“It is true that representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and reached an agreement among themselves on the basic contours of a hostage agreement for a ceasefire. -temporary fire,” Sullivan said. said.

“Qatar and Egypt will have to discuss indirectly with Hamas, because they will ultimately have to agree to release the hostages,” he added.

Egyptian officials, aware of separate negotiations involving Hamas in Cairo, told NPR earlier that the Palestinian militant group had agreed to a number of conditions, including withdrawing its demand for an immediate truce and insisting that 'Israel withdraws from Gaza. Hamas has also reduced the number of Palestinian prisoners it wants Israel to release in exchange for the release of some of the remaining Israeli hostages, the officials said.

It has been more than four months since Hamas fighters entered Israel and launched a large-scale attack that killed some 1,200 people. Israel says Hamas continues to hold some 130 hostages taken during the October 7 assault on Gaza and that at least 31 of them are dead.

Israel invaded Gaza days later as part of an ongoing military campaign. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 29,000 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli offensive.

Sullivan said he hoped all parties would reach a “firm and definitive agreement on this issue” in the “coming days.”

Biden administration continues focus on Russian threats

Sullivan also pressed Congress to approve additional military funding for Ukraine, aid that a growing number of Republicans now say they are opposed to providing to the troubled nation.

Ukraine has just celebrated a grim two-year anniversary of war with Russia.

The Senate recently passed a foreign aid package that included $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, and Sullivan says it's now up to House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the measure to a vote in his chamber .

“This is one of those cases where one person can change the course of history,” Sullivan told ABC's This Week.

“It was passed overwhelmingly on a bipartisan basis [in the Senate], and if there was an up or down vote, it would pass overwhelmingly in the House,” Sullivan said. “So it comes down to one person: President Johnson. Will he drop the bill on the floor? »

Johnson had not previously committed to bringing the measure to a vote in the House, but Sullivan said the speaker told him he wanted to get funds for Ukraine and was trying to find a way to achieve this.

Sullivan was also asked on Sunday whether there was evidence that Russia was trying to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election, as it previously did in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“I can't talk about the evidence today, but I can tell you of course there are concerns,” the national security adviser told NBC's Meet the Press.

“This is not about politics. This is about national security. This is about a foreign country, a foreign adversary, seeking to manipulate the politics and democracy of the United States of America.” , did he declare.

