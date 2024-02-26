Fiber broadband ISP Lightning Fiber UK goes into administration.





Lightning Fiber Ltd, an Eastbourne-based network operator and ISP busy building a new gigabit-speed Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network across Sussex and Kent in the UK, has completed its mission in just a few days. It went into maintenance last week. The company canceled 39.3 million shares.

First, a general summary. The operator, backed by private equity firm Foresight ( here ), first began rolling out the network in 2019, initially targeting to reach 140,000 premises. The initial launch focus was areas such as Eastbourne, Hastings, Hailsham, St Leonards, Heathfield and Broad Oak in East Sussex and Kent in England (here).

However, the last solid progress update we got from Lightning Fiber was in September 2022. At the time, they reported that the network passed through about 60,000 buildings (here). Despite this, the operator has made a number of smaller announcements and last month revealed it was expanding its network to include homes managed by Southern Housing in East Sussex ( here ).

The biggest development today, discovered by one of our readers (credit to Paul), is that The Gazette has advised Lightning Fiber Limited (company number 11168423) is going into administration on February 19, 2024 (this was publicly confirmed on the site on Friday has been done). ).

Administrator Appointment

in the high court

Court Number: CR-2024-000764LIGHTNING FIBER LIMITED

(Company number 11168423)

Product Name: Lightning Fiber

Nature of business: Wired communication business

Registered Office: Unit 3-4 Technology Business Park, Moy Avenue, Eastbourne, BN22 8LD

Main trading address: Unit 3-4 Technology Business Park, Moy Avenue, Eastbourne, BN22 8LD

Date of Appointment: February 19, 2024

Name and address of the administrator: Philip Lewis Armstrong (IP No. 9397) and Philip James Watkins (IP No. 009626) of FRP Advisory Trading Limited, 110 Cannon Street, London, EC4N 6EU.

For more information, please contact: The Joint Administrators, Tel: 020 3005 4000.

In line with these developments, the company details at the bottom of Lightning Fiber's website have recently changed as follows: “On February 19, 2024, the business and assets of Lightning Fiber Limited were transferred to LF Holdco 2 Ltd. Lightning Fiber business continues. You can trade normally.”

LF Holdco's address appears to be linked to Foresight Group: “The Shard C/O Foresight Group Llp, 32 London Bridge Street, London, United Kingdom, SE1 9SG.” The move comes just two weeks after the provider reported the cancellation of $39.3 million worth of stock ( here ), which could have occurred for a variety of reasons.

The exact status of the administration is unknown at this time, but we've reached out to the Marketing Director for comment and hope to report back soon (it's Sunday, so we may not hear back until Monday).

As regular readers will already know, full fiber network operators are currently under a lot of pressure due to rising costs (build, lease, etc.), competition from competitors (e.g. overbuild) and the associated need to secure viable levels of consumer adoption. I am receiving it. Satisfying investors. This has already led to several vendors reorganizing or scaling back their deployment plans, but not many have yet gone into administration (a few deployment contractors have gone this route).

Administration itself often occurs when a financially struggling company, etc., is placed in the hands of managers to decide whether the company can continue to operate or whether it can be sold for a good price.

During the period of administration, the company is protected from legal action by people or organizations that owe money (creditors) and no one can apply to dissolve the company. Administration may mean that a company does not have to pay all its debts in full, but can still be liquidated if deemed necessary.

Updated 5:33 p.m.

We received a response from Lightning Fiber. Although it's a slightly longer version of the statement that already exists at the bottom of the website and doesn't add much context. The operator is essentially describing this as a change in ownership, and I understand customers were updated last week.

A Lightning Fiber spokesperson said:

“On February 19, 2024, the business and assets of Lightning Fiber Limited were transferred to LF Holdco 2 Ltd. Lightning Fiber’s business continues to trade normally and its operations are not expected to be affected by the administration of Lightning Fiber Limited. “

