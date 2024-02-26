ICE confirms Georgia student murder suspect entered US illegally and was previously arrested in New York





ATHENS, Ga. – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Sunday that the Venezuelan national accused of killing 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley entered the United States illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested At New York. City.

Fox News previously reported that Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, charged with Riley's murder on the University of Georgia campus, entered the United States illegally near El Paso in September 2022 and was paroled to the UNITED STATES.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, ICE confirmed that he was encountered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on September 8, 2022 after entering near El Paso and was “released on parole.” and released for further processing.”

ICE also confirmed that Ibarra was arrested by the New York Police Department a year later, on September 14, 2023, and “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 and violating the license to drive a motor vehicle.

José Ibarra arrested for the murder of Laken Riley

UGA police said Jose Ibarra is charged with murder in connection with the death of Laken Riley, whose body was found Thursday along a trail near intramural fields on the UGA campus .

When ICE learns that what it believes to be a deportable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, the agency normally files a detainer request – a request asking local law enforcement to keep the suspect in custody until he can be transferred to ICE and taken into custody. eviction procedure.

In this case, however, the ICE statement said Ibarra was released before a detainer order could be issued. New York is also a “sanctuary city” that generally prevents law enforcement from complying with ICE detainers.

In its statement, ICE said its Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Atlanta “met with Ibarra following his arrest by the University of Georgia Police Department and his charge of murder and other crimes. ERO Atlanta filed a detention.”

Layling Franco, 23, of Venezuela and Ibarra's wife, told the New York Post that she and her 5-year-old son stayed at the El Paso facility for five days before traveling to New York.

“We got married so we could join our asylum cases,” she told the Post. “He was the person I thought I could see through. We've known each other forever.”

Franco claimed that Ibarra was a quiet person and that he left New York because he wanted to find a better job in Georgia.

“He wasn’t aggressive, nothing like that,” she told the outlet. “We had marital problems, but our problems weren't physical. We didn't hit, but we raised our voices.”

She told the Post she sees news of the crime “everywhere.”

“I want to speak to [Jose]”, she said. “I am convinced that it was not him, that there was a misunderstanding somewhere. But if he did it, he really needs to pay for what he did. »

Laken Hope Riley. Photo courtesy of Augusta University.

Riley, an Augusta University nursing student, was found dead Thursday after attending UGA before entering a nursing program at the Augusta campus in Athens, where she was on the dean's list.

Police charged Ibarra with intentional murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, obstructing a 911 call and concealing the death of another, authorities announced on Friday.

UGA murder suspect denied bail, brother worked on campus

Jose Ibarra, accused of killing a nursing student during a morning jog on the University of Georgia campus, was denied bond Saturday morning. Additionally, it was revealed that his brother, Diego Ibarra, used his fake green card to briefly work as a dishwasher at UGA.

Ibarra appeared in court Saturday morning, where Clarke County Judge Donarell Green denied bond “for today.” Two translators were present. Ibarra nodded when spoken to.

Ibarra's brother, Diego, was charged Friday with possession of a fraudulent green card and is in state custody. Diego Ibarra's federal arrest affidavit states that in September 2023, Athens-Clarke County police charged him with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license. He was later arrested for shoplifting and later avoided court.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz, Bill Melugin and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

