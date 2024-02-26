American cities with the best quality of life





US News and World Report recently released its annual ranking of America's cities with the best quality of life.

Cities were ranked based on the following factors:

Crime RatesEducation QualityWell-BeingTravel IndexHealth Care Quality and AvailabilityAir Quality IndexFederal Emergency Management Agency

Data from a March 2023 public survey was used to rank cities, the report notes.

If Florida is synonymous with retirement, no city in the Sunshine State ranks in the top 10, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The best American city for quality of life is Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Quality of life score: 7.9

Ann Arbor is the best American city in terms of quality of life. More than 90 percent of the city's residents live within 10 minutes of a public park, according to the U.S. News and World report.

A 2023 SmartAsset study report indicates that Ann Arbor saw its Gen Z population, ages 18 to 24, grow the fastest in 2022. The city had 26.4% new Gen Z members and a total population of 35.9%.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is ranked as America's best city for quality of life, according to US News and World Report.

Pawel.gaul | E+ | Getty Images

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan, one of the city's largest employers. Ann Arbor is also considered part of the Greater Detroit area, just under an hour's drive away.

The cost of living in the Michigan city is 4% higher than the national average, according to PayScale. The average Ann Arborhome value is $471,650, up 5.7% from last year, according to Zillow.

10 Best U.S. Cities for Quality of LivingAnn Arbor, Mich.Boulder, Colo.Madison, Wis.San Jose, Calif.Portland, MaineBoston, Mass.Green Bay, Wis.Hartford, Conn.Rochester, NYTrenton, NJ

Boulder is the second American city in terms of quality of life with a score of 7.7.

The city is home to more than 60 parks and 250 km of hiking trailers. Downtown Boulder is full of restaurants and bars, while the outdoor Pearl Street Mall is considered a popular shopping destination.

Boulder is America's second-highest city in terms of quality of life, according to US News and World Report.

Destangneyjr | E+ | Getty Images

Like Ann Arbor, Boulder was also named one of the fastest-growing cities among the Gen Z population, according to SmartAsset. The city had 23.4% new members of Generation Z and a total of 33.2% of this population last year.

Boulder is about 25 miles north of Colorado's capital, Denver, and is home to the University of Colorado's largest campus.

The average value of Boulderhome is $958,651, down 1.3% from last year, according to Zillow.

