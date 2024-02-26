AI technology could help the United States and its allies monitor China's invasion intentions of Taiwan





China has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure against Taiwan, alarming U.S. officials and regional allies that Beijing is seeking to retake the island by force.

If projections of a Chinese military invasion to retake Taiwan are accurate, the United States can use artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies that will signal to forces in the region that China is not engaging in a yet another provocative military exercise but it launches the invasion to such a large number of people. predict.

Experts say AI and machine learning (ML) can help the United States and its allies in the region improve the speed and efficiency of developing war plans, intelligence assessments and targeting effectiveness.

An MV-22 Osprey from the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 flies over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the South China Sea Feb. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, who is senior director of the Center on Cyber ​​and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that digital AI and ML can help experts in the American intelligence to process the immense amount of surveillance data covering China. and the Western Pacific Ocean which the United States ingests.

“This data must be processed, evaluated, and disseminated quickly, and AI and ML can make this process more agile and efficient. This, in turn, can give the U.S. military and policymakers decision-making advantages” , added Montgomery.

Decision-makers can easily misinterpret the intentions of hostile forces, confusing training exercises with an actual prelude to military action. New technologies can prevent a miscalculation from leading to unnecessary armed confrontation.

“When we find ourselves in a situation where we can no longer infer enemy intentions, potential enemy intentions, from their disposition on the ground, we have to go further, and that requires data, calculations, talent. What are these indications and warnings?” Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet who was recently named head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said at a conference hosted by the Defense Innovation Unit, as reported by Breaking Defense .

A Philippine Coast Guard rigid-hull inflatable boat passes near the Japanese Coast Guard Akitsushima during a trilateral exercise of the U.S., Japan and Philippine Coast Guards near the waters of the South China Sea disputed, in Bataan province, Philippines, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file)

Paparo said the erosion of strategic, operational and tactical warnings is a real concern.

“This presents a challenge to the joint force in our ability to go deeper, to find the indications and warnings that will allow us to be able to support our allies and partners and, if called upon by the commander in chief, to respond to readiness to defend Taiwan if the PRC decides to resolve issues through the use of force,” Paparo said in a Breaking Defense article.

EXCLUSIVE: ISRAEL CREATES AI PLATFORM TO MONITOR HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN GAZA

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an air force pilot from the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command conducts a joint combat training exercise around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 7, 2022. (Wang Xinchao/Xinhua via AP)

The growing fear among policymakers in Washington is that China is preparing to invade Taiwan and reunify it with the mainland by force, ending decades of democratic autonomy. China has increased its military activities in the Taiwan Strait following Congresswoman Nancy Pelosis controversial visit to Taiwan in August 2022. China sent 727 aircraft into and to Taiwan's airspace in 2022 and sent 850 aircraft in the first half of 2023, according to the Stimson Center.

PRESIDENT JOHNSON LAUNCHES BIPARTISAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TASK FORCE

Some in Beijing saw the former House speaker's visit as a sign that the United States was moving away from its long-standing recognition of the “one China” policy that underpins the approach to Taiwan since 1979. Several military officials have recently warned that China is planning to invade Taiwan. In the years to come.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions, and I think the threat will be evident over the course of this decade or even the next six years,” said Adm. Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo Command. -Pacific, to the Senate Armed Services Committee. audience in 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a session of the National People's Congress of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

It's not just policymakers and observers in the region who say China will attack Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping has publicly and frankly declared his ambitions towards Taiwan as the 100th anniversary of the People's Republic of China approaches.

In his 2023 New Year speech, Xi said reunification with Taiwan was inevitable and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation would be achieved by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. As early as 2012, Xi declared that “achieving rejuvenation is the dream of the Chinese people.”

And a resolution passed by the CPC Central Committee in November 2021 stated: “Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of China is a historic mission and an steadfast commitment of the Party. »

A recent war game conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies predicted a U.S. victory over China, with staggering deaths and losses, including “dozens of ships, hundreds of planes, and tens of thousands of military personnel », for the United States and its allies. .

Other war exercises conducted by the Department of Defense, the House Select Committee on China, and various other think tanks have reached similar conclusions.

