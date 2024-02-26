A member of the US Air Force sets himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, apparently to protest the war in Gaza





An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, officials said.

The man set himself on fire around 1 p.m. ET and the U.S. Secret Service and Metropolitan Police responded, the agencies said.

The embassy said in a statement to CBS News that no staff members were injured.

Police investigate the crime scene after a man set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on February 25, 2024. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

MPD also investigated a “suspicious vehicle,” which may be linked to the man who set himself on fire, but that vehicle was cleared around 4 p.m.

In a video streamed live on Twitch, the man identified himself and said he was an active member of the US Air Force. The Air Force confirmed an active-duty airman was involved, but did not identify him. Neither the USSS nor the MPD have identified the man. CBS News has not independently verified his identity.

Before setting himself on fire, the man declared that he “would no longer be complicit in the genocide” and that he was “about to engage in an extreme act of protest.” After setting himself on fire, he repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine.”

The Twitch channel has since been deleted, but Talia Jane, a freelance journalist who received a link to the video earlier Sunday, archived the video and shared it with CBS News.

This is the second time someone has set himself on fire outside an Israeli facility in the United States since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

A protester set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta last December. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene after what police described as an “extreme act of political protest”, according to the BBC.

More than four months after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the death toll in Gaza is approaching 30,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Sunday's incident comes less than a week after the United States vetoed a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, although negotiations are underway to negotiate a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the release of the hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also continued to defend his army's actions in Gaza.

While the State Department twice in December bypassed Congress to approve emergency arms sales to Israel, President Biden has become more critical of Israeli tactics in recent weeks, calling one Israel's response to Gaza as “exaggerated”. Mr. Biden also urged Netanyahu to refrain from any ground attacks in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians have already sought refuge from fighting, unless Israel have a “credible” plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

Netanyahu, however, appeared determined to launch a ground attack on Rafah, saying Sunday on “Face the Nation” that such an operation would mean “the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from being over.”

Leaders of several countries have accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza, with South Africa taking the case to the United Nations International Court of Justice. In a provisional judgment in January, ICJ President Joan E. Donoghue rejected Israel's request to dismiss the case because the court found there were plausible allegations that Israel had committed acts of genocide.

Netanyahu has denied any allegations of genocide, saying after the court's interim ruling that the allegation was “not only false, but scandalous.”

Israel and Hamas at war More More Jordan Freiman

Jordan Freiman is an editor and writer for CBSNews.com. It covers the latest news, trends, sports and crime. Jordan previously worked at Spin and Death and Taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israeli-embassy-air-force-member-sets-himself-on-fire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos