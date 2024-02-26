An American airman sets himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC | Israel's War on Gaza News





An active-duty airman reportedly said he did not want to be complicit in genocide by setting himself on fire.

An active-duty member of the U.S. military set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., officials said, in an apparent act of protest against Israel's devastating war on Gaza.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was rushed to hospital on Sunday with serious injuries and his life was in danger, according to the US capital's fire department.

The agency said emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. (6 p.m. GMT) in response to a call for a person on fire outside the Israeli embassy.

They arrived to find that U.S. Secret Service agents had already put out the fire.

The U.S. Air Force said the incident involved an active-duty airman.

US media reported that the man had live-streamed himself on Twitch, wearing fatigues and declaring he would not be complicit in genocide before dousing himself with liquid.

He then burst into flames, shouting Free Palestine! until he falls to the ground.

The images have since been removed from Twitch. Local police said they were investigating the incident.

Police also said an explosives disposal operation was called to the scene in relation to a suspicious vehicle that may be linked to the individual. He later said no hazardous materials were found.

The Israeli embassy said none of its staff were injured and all staff were confirmed safe, a spokesperson told the New York Times.

#Incident: MPD responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, around 1 p.m. to assist the United States Secret Service after an individual set himself on fire outside an embassy in the block. (1/3)

DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 25, 2024

The Israeli embassy has been the target of ongoing protests against Israel's war on Gaza. The protests began after October 7, when Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and captured 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, largely destroying it, leaving nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

In December, a protester set herself on fire in front of the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was considered an extreme act of political protest.

