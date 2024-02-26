US Supreme Court prepares to hear landmark social media cases





The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to make a crucial decision on what Americans can see on social media, as it considers two cases this week that could transform the internet as we know it.

On Monday, the court will consider arguments over whether to give Texas and Florida much greater control over social media platforms and their content, highlighting the central role these services now play in modern American life.

The crux of the problem: can these platforms decide for themselves what content will be published on their sites and what can be removed?

States want to block Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and others from removing users' posts, potentially even those that encourage hate speech or eating disorders, lie to voters about elections and more. But this push clashes with the First Amendment.

A ruling in favor of the states could even change the way Americans hear about the upcoming 2024 elections everywhere from Instagram to X and beyond.

Officials in Texas and Florida say their laws imposing restrictions on content moderation are constitutional because they seek to regulate the commercial behavior of social media platforms, not their speech. But opponents, including NetChoice, an industry group suing to block both laws, say they infringe on platforms' own First Amendment rights and their scale could lead to broad unintended consequences.

For example, a group of political scientists told the court that the laws effectively require platforms to treat dangerous and violent election-related speech the same as harmless speech and do not give social media platforms enough freedom to moderate threats against election officials.

Monday's showdown before the Supreme Court in NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice will determine whether states can prohibit social media companies from blocking or removing user content that goes against the platform's rules.

The state laws in question also allow individuals to sue technology companies for alleged violations.

The laws in Florida and Texas are written in broad terms, but officials in both states say the laws will prevent social media sites from unfairly silencing conservatives. Social media platforms have insisted for years that they do not discriminate against right-wing speech.

Signed in 2021 by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida's SB 7072 prohibits tech platforms from suspending or banning the accounts of political candidates in the state, with violations potentially resulting in hefty fines of up to $250,000 per day. It also allows individual social media users to sue platforms if they feel they have been unfairly censored or deplatformed.

The Texas law, signed in 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott, prohibits any major social media platform from blocking, banning, deleting, deplatforming, demonetizing, deboosting, restricting, denying equal access or visibility, or otherwise discriminate. expression. Like the Florida law, Texas HB 20 allows individual internet users to sue social media platforms for alleged violations.

Social media platforms are now so important as a new public square, states say, that we need new laws to force them to uphold free speech ideals, even if the First Amendment applies to governments and not to private companies.

The tech industry argues that the laws violate companies' First Amendment rights to decide what speech to host on their private platforms.

Lower courts are divided on the dispute.

In the case involving the Texas law, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2022 that social media platforms do not have a free First Amendment right to censor what people say.

But the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that same year that Florida's restrictions likely violated the First Amendment because governments cannot make social media platforms talk, even if it is done through posts of third parties.

Now the Supreme Court could settle this debate once and for all.

The NetChoice cases reflect a deep divide in how many people use social media. Supporters of the state's laws say social media should allow all speech, without judging their message. Opponents say platforms have the right to decide what content they display.

More than a dozen states, led by Republican attorneys general, have called on the Supreme Court to uphold the Texas and Florida laws, arguing that social media companies act like public utilities such as the telephone network and should be regulated in the same way.

Former President Donald Trump, in his own brief to the court, argued that social media platforms act like airlines carrying passengers, telegraph companies transmitting messages, or railroads carrying freight.

But social media companies are more like newspapers and cable companies, which can freely choose to curate what they broadcast, and they enjoy the same constitutional protections against government speech mandates as those industries, the administration wrote Biden in a filing last year.

If enforced, the state's laws would lead to absurd results because they would give scammers, trolls and hateful extremists an excuse to overwhelm websites with censorship allegations, the Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote ( EFF), a consumer advocacy group.

The EFF called the Florida law a major setback in anti-spam efforts, as any action to limit the spread of spam messages could be considered an impermissible shadow ban under the law.

Allowing social media sites to be free from government interference in moderating their content ultimately benefits Internet users, David Greene, senior attorney and civil liberties director at the EFF, told CNN . When platforms have First Amendment rights to curate the user-generated content they post, they can create separate forums that welcome diverse viewpoints, interests, and beliefs.

The courts' ruling in the NetChoice cases could also go well beyond what appears on individual sites.

A ruling in Texas and Florida could reshape long-standing precedent barring governments from persuasive speech, that is, forcing individuals to say something against their will. For example, a 1974 case determined that a Florida law requiring newspapers to publish a political candidate's speech violated the First Amendment.

Forcing social media companies to post all of their speech, even if the platforms prefer to remove it, would be a form of forced speech and a dramatic and disturbing change in First Amendment law, critics of the Texas and Florida laws say.

This could lead to precisely the type of government interference that the First Amendment was intended to guard against, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

The larger the platform the state seeks to control, the greater its influence on public and political discourse, the group wrote in a brief.

