American soldier sets himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington

Firefighters and police in Washington, D.C., responded after an active-duty member of the Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy on Sunday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS said they responded to a call about a person on fire outside the Israeli embassy just before 1 p.m.

DC law enforcement officers are shown outside the Israeli embassy. (Fox News)

DC police said they went to the 3500 block of International Drive NW around 1 p.m. to assist the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities arrived and found the fire put out by members of the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service said its uniformed division responded to the scene for a person experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency.

Washington DC police and firefighters respond to the scene outside the Israeli embassy on Sunday afternoon. (Fox News)

DC Fire and EMS took the airman to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

DC police said their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene due to a suspicious vehicle that may be linked to the individual.

“I can confirm that this is an active duty airman involved in today's incident,” U.S. Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The Israeli embassy said the man was unknown and that no embassy staff were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

