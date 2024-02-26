More than half of UK exporters have been affected by Houthi disruption, survey finds | shipping industry





More than half of Britain's retailers and exporters have been affected by the disruption to Red Sea trade due to Houthi attacks on cargo ships, a survey shows.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that the cost of shipping containers from Asia to Europe had risen by as much as 300% for some companies, with logistics delays extending delivery times by up to three to four weeks. ).

Delays are causing knock-on effects such as cash flow issues and parts shortages on production lines, according to participants in a BCC poll of more than 1,000 companies, most of which were small and medium-sized businesses.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control northwestern Yemen have been attacking commercial ships in the region since November, saying it was a sign of their support for the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Britain have responded with their own strikes to protect international shipping in the shipping lanes, including the latest airstrikes this weekend against 18 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, including weapons storage facilities, and the chaos shows no sign of ending.

The lobby group's head of trade policy, William Bain, urged the government to consider providing support for exporters in next week's budget amid weak global demand and rising costs.

The ability of the freight industry to respond to these challenges has bought time. and recently [government] The data also shows the UK economy has not yet been hit and inflation remains stable in January, Bain said.

However, our research shows that the longer the current situation persists, the more likely it is that cost pressures will increase.

Bain said it was a difficult time for businesses as customs checks and procedures for European imports following Brexit, recently introduced by the government, were adding to costs and delays.

The UK economy suffered a decline in total goods exports in 2023 and weak global demand meant the government needed to consider support for the March budget, he said.

Map of British and American airstrikes hitting Houthi areas in Yemen

On average, the cost of shipping goods from China to Europe has more than doubled since December. That's because shipments now have to travel through Africa without going through the Suez Canal, a route that takes about two weeks longer.

Supply chain problems are expected to worsen next month as China restarts its annual shipments in earnest for the two-week Lunar New Year holiday, which ends with the Lantern Festival on Saturday.

Current congestion is driving increased use of air freight, with spot rates from China to Europe falling 8% in early February and spot rates from China to the U.S. falling 8%, according to shipping information provider ParcelHero. It rose 14%.

David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research at ParcelHero, said: [lunar new year] The festival has begun.

Currently, the continued demand for air cargo on this route is due to many ships being grounded for the period and containers stuck tightly in Chinese ports until production increases enough to restore full service. Air freight allows companies manufacturing and operating in Asia to overcome bottlenecks in China.

Ratings agency Moodys warned earlier this month that if prices remain high there will be a significant impact on retailers' profitability by the end of 2024.

The problems in the Middle East arise because shipping through the Panama Canal is under stress. This is because low rainfall necessitates the use of locks to restrict traffic.

Last year, more than a fifth (22%) of the world's maritime containers passed through the Suez Canal, carrying goods such as natural gas, oil, automobiles, raw materials and various manufactured products and industrial components, according to a recent United Nations report. Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

By the first half of this month, 586 container ships had been rerouted from the canal, with container tonnage transiting the waterway down 82%.

