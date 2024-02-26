US Airman Sets Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy: Everything We Know So Far





An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, apparently to protest the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which he called genocide.

DC Fire and EMS (DC FEMS) said in a post on Secret Service spokesperson Joe Routh told TIME in a statement that officers from its uniformed division responded to what appeared to be an individual experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency.

The burn victim, who identified himself in the video of the incident as Aaron Bushnell, 25, is believed to have succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening, according to independent journalist Talia Jane, who said on social media that she was in contact with Bushnell's family. and friends.

DC FEMS initially said an adult male was transported with serious and life-threatening injuries to an area hospital, and authorities have not confirmed the identity or condition or updated status of the victim. person at the request of TIME.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in an article on X that it also investigated a suspicious vehicle near the scene, but no hazardous materials were found. Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim told media that no embassy staff were injured. The Secret Service, MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the incident.

US Air Force spokespeople confirmed to CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post that the man who set himself on fire, prior to his public identification, was an active duty airman. Department of Defense policy states that active-duty military personnel should not engage in partisan political activities. Military regulations also prohibit wearing the uniform during unofficial public speeches, interviews, pickets, marches, rallies, or any public demonstration that may imply sanction or endorsement of [the Defense Department] or military service.

Bushnell, who wore fatigues Sunday in Washington, was a DevOps engineer based in San Antonio, Texas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bushnell reportedly sent a message to the media before his planned self-immolation. Today, I intend to engage in an extreme act of protest against the genocide of the Palestinian people, he warned. He also reportedly streamed the act live on the webcasting platform Twitch, which has since removed the video for violating guidelines and did not respond to a request for comment from TIME.

I will no longer be complicit in the genocide. I'm about to embark on an extreme act of protest, the aviator repeated, in footage viewed by TIME, as he walked toward the driveway of the Israeli embassy. But compared to what people experienced in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has deemed normal.

After Bushnell doused himself with liquid and grabbed his lighter, unidentified law enforcement or security officers could be heard asking off-screen, “Can I help you?” After setting himself on fire, he repeatedly shouted “Liberate Palestine.”

Protests have become commonplace against Israeli military actions in Gaza as well as U.S. support for Israel since the war erupted following the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that Israeli officials say killed about 1 200 people. Gaza's health ministry, overseen by Hamas, said Tel Aviv's bombing of the enclave had in turn killed some 30,000 people.

Israeli diplomatic outposts have since become areas of sustained protest against the war in the Middle East, and this is not the first time someone has set themselves on fire outside.

Self-immolation has a long history as a form of protest, having gained particular prominence during the Vietnam War and in Tunisia during the Arab Spring.

In December, an unidentified person carrying a Palestinian flag was left in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988. In an emergency, call 911 or seek care at a local hospital or provider mental health.

