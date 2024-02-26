US worries about Netanyahu's expected invasion of Rafah





The White House continues to sound the alarm over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to invade Gaza's Rafah town – where more than a million civilians are believed to be seeking refuge under Israeli leadership.

The expected Israeli invasion of Rafah had been expected for weeks after Netanyahu ordered the evacuation of the southern city earlier this month. Netanyahu's plan appears to be at odds with the Biden administration, which has repeatedly urged Israel not to continue the Gaza operation.

Netanyahu said on CBS's “Face the Nation” that he would review plans for the planned military invasion later Sunday, adding that going to Rafah “must be done.” He said that once Israel begins the operation in Rafah, “total victory” against the militant group Hamas will be “a few weeks away.”

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel agreed with the United States on its Gaza operation, despite growing concerns from the White House.

“We're on the same page as the United States on this, because that's how we do it. The reason why there is this population in Rafah is because we chased them out of the other places, the areas, the combat zones that we had, that's why they are there. So now there is room for them to go north of Rafah, towards the places where we have already finished fighting,” Netanyahu said.

But the United States struck a different tone on Sunday when it revealed a lack of information sharing from its main ally in the Middle East. National security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC's “Meet the Press” that the president has not seen any plans for a military operation in Rafah or any plans to evacuate Palestinians who have been pushed into the region.

“It's not,” he told anchor Kristen Welker when asked if President Biden had seen Israel's plans for Rafah. “And beyond that, Kristen, we've been very clear about our views here. We are talking about more than a million people who have been pushed into this small space of Gaza because of military operations elsewhere.”

“This is also the area where all humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza to serve the whole of Gaza. So we have made it clear that we do not believe that an operation – a major military operation – should take place in Rafah unless there is a clear and enforceable plan to protect these civilians, bring them to safety and feed them, clothe them and protect them. house them,” he continued.

“And we haven’t seen a plan like that,” he added.

Rafah is home to the largest refugee camp for Palestinians fleeing war. More than 1.4 million people are estimated to remain in Rafah due to the ongoing conflict.

Sullivan also said Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union” that he hadn't seen Netanyahu's plans for a post-war Gaza, but admitted he may have some concerns about the future of Gaza. Netanyahu unveiled the plans last week, which outline a scenario in which Israel would retain indefinite security control over demilitarized Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

“No Israeli official sent me this plan, so I’m not going to talk about it. Our position is very clear on what we expect regarding the future of Gaza and our overall vision for the future of relations between Israelis and Palestinians,” Sullivan told CNN.

“We have outlined in detail, publicly and privately, where we stand, and I look forward to hearing more directly from the Israeli government what its intentions are. And from what I've seen in the reports, I have some concerns,” he added.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4488153-us-worries-grow-over-netanyahus-expected-rafah-invasion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos