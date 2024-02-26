Latest money: Britain's 'favorite supermarket' revealed (but not the cheapest) | uk news





Every Monday we bring your financial dilemma or consumer dispute to the attention of industry experts. You can check the submission method at the bottom of this post.

This week Sky News reader Woods asks:

I've been on the run for council tax since 2014. I called the council and they said they couldn't provide me with a statement until then. This is what a third party company is chasing. What should I do?

Jonathan Chesterman, debt advice policy manager at StepChange debt charity, says:

In England and Wales, council tax is prohibited by law six years after the first payment is required. This means that the debt still exists but cannot be enforced by court order. This is the date your initial council tax bill is issued, usually no later than March before the start of the tax year.

In practice, it is highly unlikely that council tax debts will be prohibited by statute, as local authorities are quick to obtain liability orders giving them additional powers to collect debts.

Once a liability order has been made, the limitation period no longer applies and enforcement of the liability order does not end.

However, this only applies to England and Wales if the council tax debt arises in Scotland and there may be no restrictions on tracing and enforcing the debt.

If you live in England or Wales, it is important to check whether your debts are subject to a liability order. Without a record of a liability order, the debt is likely to be prohibited by statute and the local authority will be unable to take legal action to recover the debt.

If you believe your council is taking unreasonable steps to collect your council tax debt, or you believe it is not responsible for it, you have options available to you, as Dawn Jennings from National Debtline explains.

You can make a complaint to the council or ask them to pause collection activities while an investigation takes place.

Depending on the council's response, your complaint may be escalated to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) for England or the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW).

Appeals against liability for debts are made before a separate tribunal.

It all depends on your specific circumstances, so your best bet is to seek free debt advice to give you confidence about your next steps.

This feature is not intended as financial advice. The goal is to give you an overview of what you need to think about. To submit a dilemma or consumer dispute, please fill out the form above with your name and country of residence, or email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Money blog.” Or try WhatsApp here.

