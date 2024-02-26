UK public services will suffer from planned spending cuts, economists warn | taxes and spending





Britain's public services will shrink under the strain of spending cuts planned after the election, economists have warned, as Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt prepares another tax cut in next week's budget.

Experts say the levels of public sector spending planned for the next parliament will mean the same cuts that David Cameron's government implemented from 2010 to 2015. Some have warned that the next government will not be able to implement it and will be forced to make cuts. Raise taxes or borrow more to finance emergency spending.

The stark warning comes as the Prime Minister considers cutting billions more from public spending plans to pay for further cuts to income tax or national insurance in next state budget. Last week, the Resolution Foundation calculated that the move would mean cutting a fifth from the budgets of certain departments across parliament, a move that has raised concerns among economists, trade unions and even some Conservatives.

James Smith, head of research at the think tank, said: We are essentially going back to austerity levels of cuts in terms of implied spending cuts.

Citing the possibility of further reductions in spending plans to pay for steeper tax cuts in the budget, Smith added: We're talking about switching from one set of undeliverable spending plans to a worse spending plan. For example, how can we take 20% out of the judicial budget? It's very difficult.

Stuart Hoddinott, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Government Studies, said: “The current state of public services overall is very poor. If any government were to try and implement such a spending plan, it would lead to a decline in performance that no government could tolerate.

In a statement last autumn, Hunt announced a two-point cut to national insurance, which would result in public spending expected to rise by 1% above inflation each year in the next parliament.

But most of that money is spent in only a few departments, where spending is protected.

This includes the health sector, where both the Government and Labor have signed plans to hire more staff, which would mean an annual budget increase of 3.6%. Defense is also protected, given the UK's commitment to meeting the UK's NATO target of spending 2% of GDP on defence. International aid must likewise be maintained at a minimum of 0.5% of gross national income.

As a result, unprotected departments are likely to face steep cuts over the next five years unless the next government raises taxes or borrows more. Departments likely to face major spending cuts include the Ministry of Justice, local government and the Home Office.

Labor plans to relieve some of the spending pressure by raising certain taxes, particularly the end of the Vidom regime, which raises money to pay for weekend and evening GP appointments. But apart from these one-off plans, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out raising income tax or wealth taxes to fund day-to-day department spending.

However, unlike in 1997 or 2010, public services have already reached their breaking point with the launch of the next government.

For example, in the justice system, the backlog of criminal court cases in England and Wales was 64,709 in June, up more than 50% from three years ago. In 2022, it took an average of 379 days to process a crime from commission to trial, up from 251 days in 2019.

In local government, eight UK councils have effectively declared bankruptcy since 2018 and a fifth of local authorities believe they are likely to go bankrupt next year.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said: The problem is that this is driven by large real cuts to the department from 2010 to 2015 and fairly limited spending since then. It will. Efficiency savings have long since been exhausted. Now we're talking about choosing services that you will no longer provide.

Public sector unions are starting to warn of upcoming cuts. Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary, said: Public service is our last chance. It's already close to collapse after years of underfunding, and cutting spending further is the last thing anyone needs.

But some conservatives are also concerned about whether the plan is feasible. Lord Deven, the former Tory leader, told the Observer last weekend: The priority for most people now is to improve public services to care for the poorest and make them more attractive places to work.

In a letter on Monday, the party's One Nation caucus urged the prime minister to prioritize measures to help young parents, workers and students, including a multi-year agreement on childcare.

The group, which has 107 registered Tory MPs, wants to limit student loan interest rates to the average commercially available rate, impose a levy on foreign owners of empty luxury flats and abolish stamp duty for downsizing home buyers. Several policies were recommended: .

The group also said the Prime Minister should cut direct taxes on workers and introduce reforms to tax all income – earnings, dividends and benefits – at the same rate.

Caucus Chairman Damian Green said: This is an opportunity to show our voters that we are on their side and that we are taking steps to ease the pressures they face in all aspects of their daily lives.

This article was revised on February 26, 2024. An earlier version said Christina McAnea was Unite's general secretary. I should have said Unison.

