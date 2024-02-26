The CMA has identified fundamental concerns in the housebuilding market.





Due to the limitations of the planning system and speculative private development, too few houses have been built. Concerns about property management costs and the quality of construction of some new homes. A new competition law investigation has been launched into eight housebuilders following evidence suggesting they were sharing information.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its final report on the UK housebuilding market, finding that a complex and unpredictable planning system and the limitations of speculative private development are to blame for the persistent undersupply of new homes.

The study also found significant concerns about property maintenance costs, with homeowners often facing high and unclear costs for maintaining facilities such as roads, drainage and green spaces. Concerns were also discovered about the quality of some new homes after the number of owners reporting snag problems increased over the past decade.

Sarah Cardell, CEO of CMA, said:

Housing construction in the UK requires significant intervention to ensure there is enough quality housing in places where people need it.

Our report, based on a year of research, recommends streamlining the planning system and strengthening consumer protection. If implemented, we expect more homes to be built each year, helping to make housing more affordable. It is also expected that fewer people will pay property management fees for new properties and the quality of new homes will improve. But even then, further action may be needed to deliver the number of homes the UK needs and where they are needed.

The CMA also today launched a new investigation into housebuilders allegedly sharing commercially sensitive information that could affect site construction and new home prices. Although this issue is not one of the main drivers of the problems highlighted in our report, it is important to address anti-competitive behavior when discovered.

There continues to be a shortfall in the number of homes built across England, Scotland and Wales, with less than 250,000 homes built across the UK last year, well below the target of 300,000 for England alone.

The report has identified different types of home builders operating in the market. About two-fifths of the homes built between 2021 and 2022 were delivered by the largest national homebuilders, while more than 50,000 homes were delivered by thousands of smaller, regional builders. .

Approximately 60% of all homes built from 2021 to 2022 were delivered through speculative private development. Speculative private development is a method in which a builder secures land, obtains planning permission, and builds houses without knowing in advance who will buy them and for how much. This method of home construction gave builders the flexibility to respond to market changes. But the country's reliance on this model has seen the gap between what the market has to offer and what communities need widen significantly.

CMA findings

The report found that this speculative approach to building, combined with complex and unpredictable planning rules in the three countries, has been responsible for persistent under-delivery of homes.

Planning rules: The planning systems in England, Scotland and Wales have unpredictable outcomes and often take a long time for builders to navigate before construction begins. The report highlights that many planning departments are under-resourced, some do not have up-to-date local plans and there are no clear targets or strong incentives to deliver the number of homes needed in the area. They must also consult with various legal stakeholders who often put projects on hold by submitting pending responses or late feedback to consultations on proposed developments. Speculative private development: The report said another important reason for the lack of housing supply is the limitations of private speculative development. Evidence shows that rather than diversifying the type and number of homes to meet the needs of different communities, private developers produce homes at prices they can sell without lowering prices (i.e., providing more affordable housing). . Land banking: the CMA assessed more than a million pieces of land held by housebuilders and found that land banking practices were more a symptom of problems identified with complex planning systems and speculative private development than the main cause of land shortages. I did. of a new house. Private property management: The CMA found a growing trend of developers looking to build properties with privately managed public amenities, with 80% of new homes sold by 11 large builders from 2021 to 2022 subject to property management fees. . These fees are often high and unclear to homeowners. The average cost was a one-off of $350, but unplanned costs for major repair work can cost thousands of pounds and cause considerable stress for homeowners. The report found that many homeowners are unable to change property management providers, receive inadequate information in advance, have to deal with negligent work or unsatisfactory maintenance, and are saddled with unclear management costs that can account for more than 50% of their overall bill. We highlight the concerns we face. . Quality: Homebuilders do not have strong incentives to compete on quality, and consumers have unclear paths to redress. The analysis also found that a growing number of homeowners are reporting more snag problems (at least 16). The CMA's consumer research and other evidence shows that a significant number of people have experienced particularly serious problems in their new homes, including collapsing stairs or ceilings. sharing information

During its investigation, the CMA found evidence that some housebuilders may be sharing commercially sensitive information with competitors, which could affect site construction and new home prices. The CMA does not believe that this sharing of information is a major factor in the ongoing under-delivery of homes, but is concerned that it could result in less competition in the market.

The CMA therefore launched an investigation into Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry under the Competition Act 1998. The CMA has not reached any conclusion at this stage as to whether there has been a breach of competition law.

More information can be found on the CMA Household Building Research Cases page.

next stage

The CMA believes that real intervention in the housebuilding market is needed to address the problems identified in its market research.

The CMA wants to see a housebuilding market that provides:

Overall, more housing will be created, especially in areas where demand is highest, reducing pressure on affordability. Consistently achieve better results for new construction quality while ensuring consumers have an effective path to redress. Reduce consumer harm caused by privately managing public amenities in new complexes.

The CMA makes recommendations to the government in areas where it believes there are opportunities to improve market outcomes without significantly conflicting with other policy objectives. These include:

Requires councils to adopt amenities in all new housing estates. Introduces enhanced consumer protections for homeowners of existing privately managed properties, including making it easier for homeowners to switch to a more competitive management company. Establish a new housing ombudsman as soon as possible and establish a single mandatory consumer code to better track homebuilders for quality issues faced by homeowners.

Given the wide range of policy trade-offs and complexities inherent in the design and operation of planning systems, the CMA does not consider it appropriate to make specific recommendations to the Government in this report on how these trade-offs should be made. However, considering that planning systems play a significant role in shaping market outcomes, the report presents suggested options for consideration. These include:

Ensure local authorities develop local plans and follow clear and consistent targets that reflect the need for new homes in their area. Streamlining the planning system to significantly improve the ability of house builders to start work on new projects more quickly, without undermining safeguards such as the local environment. Measures to improve the capacity of council planning departments will also enable them to process more applications. Introduce measures to increase housing site additions by providing incentives to builders to vary the length of leases and types of housing offered.

While the recommendations and options above will significantly improve outcomes for homeowners and the homebuilding market, evidence suggests that the market may still not be delivering the quantities of homes that meet housing demand in the UK.

It is open to policymakers to deliver changes that impact finance and policy, often through more fundamental interventions that go beyond the way the market itself works and have a significant impact on the quality and affordability of new homes being built. Although the CMA is currently unable to provide recommendations or specific policy proposals in this space, the report sets out potential areas of intervention.

These interventions will include a significant increase in non-speculative housebuilding, previously driven by local councils and housing associations.

More information, including the full final report, can be found via the CMA Homebuilding Market Research Stories page.

