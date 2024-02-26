Professional forecasters raise expectations for the US economy in 2024





NEW YORK (AP) This year is shaping up to be much better for the U.S. economy than business economists predicted just months ago, according to a survey released Monday.

The economy is expected to grow 2.2% this year after adjusting for inflation, according to the National Association for Business Economics. That's up from the 1.3% predicted by economists at universities, businesses and investment firms in the association's previous survey, conducted in November.

It's the latest signal of strength for an economy that's been hit by predictions of a recession. High interest rates intended to control inflation were supposed to weigh on the economy, it was thought. High rates dampen the economy, for example by making mortgages and credit card bills more expensive, in the hope of starving inflation of its fuel.

But even with very high rates, the U.S. labor market and household spending have remained remarkably resilient. This in turn has raised expectations for the future. Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley and chair of NABE, said a wide range of factors are driving the 2024 upward revision, including government and household spending.

AP correspondent Jennifer King reports that economists have a better outlook for the United States in 2024.

Economists also more than doubled their estimates for the number of jobs created across the economy this year, although that figure would likely be lower than last year.

Another encouraging factor is the fact that inflation has slowed since peaking two summers ago. Even though prices are higher than consumers would like, inflation has slowed enough that most forecasters surveyed expect interest rate cuts to begin by mid-June.

Public frustration with inflation has become a central issue in President Joe Biden's re-election bid. Although inflation measures have fallen from their peaks and are nearing the Federal Reserve's target level, many Americans remain unhappy that average prices are still about 19% higher than they were when Biden took office.

The Fed, responsible for setting short-term rates, has said it will likely cut them several times this year. This would ease pressure on the economy, while boosting the prices of stocks and other investments.

Of course, rate changes notoriously take a long time to propagate through the economy and take full effect. This means that past interest rate hikes, which began two years ago, could ultimately tip the economy into a recession.

In its survey, NABE said 41% of respondents cite high rates as the biggest risk to the economy. That was more than double any other response, including fears of a possible credit crunch or an expansion of wars in Ukraine or the Middle East.

Although the outlook for the U.S. economy remains bright, expectations for the international economy are less optimistic. The head of the World Trade Organization warned on Monday that war, uncertainty and instability were weighing on the global economy and urged the bloc to adopt reforms.

Rising prices for food, energy and other essentials are straining people's pockets and fueling political frustration, said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the WTO.

