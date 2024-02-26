The hidden price of a UK education





We understand that rising costs will inevitably be passed on to us. [the students] As a customer, I wondered whether access to education was only available to the financially privileged.

Is it wrong for us to aspire for more?

Many students like me leave their families and homes to travel around the world to receive the quality education that the UK has to offer. They sacrifice so much to achieve their ambitions, and these sacrifices come at a cost that cannot be quantified.

But there must be a conclusion. These hopes and dreams come with a real price tag and there are hidden costs that students face in pursuing an international education.

education consulting

When students begin exploring study abroad opportunities, they often turn to educational counselors or immigration consultants for help.

The counselor's job is to guide students in choosing the right course of study, university and study location and, if necessary, to complete the application process, including securing a visa.

Some accredited counselors work for free because they are subsidized by university commissions, but in my experience many consulting firms charge hefty fees for their services, ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 depending on the support required.

As with other financial 'services', families are often suspicious of free services. You suspect that there will be hidden costs or poor results later on.

This puts students and families in a vulnerable position at the first hurdle and ends up paying high fees that many could avoid entirely.

Proof of English proficiency

The UK is a great study destination because the language of instruction is primarily English.

For many international students, this has been the medium of their entire schooling and why Western universities are so attractive.

But despite this fact, they still have to prove their abilities.

The problem is that the choice of approved language tests is limited, increasing demand and ultimately increasing test costs.

The IELTS test costs between 215 and 220. Many students have to physically travel to the test center at an additional cost, and students simply pay to proceed.

The test also expires after two years and you may need to take the test again to apply for a further visa or job.

Some universities now accept students' English scores as evidence and waive these proficiency tests if they pass a set of benchmarks.

Course application fee

Some universities do not charge application fees for elective courses, while others do.

The typical graduate application range is 40-75 for all courses a student wishes to apply to, regardless of outcome. For example, the application fee to the University of Bristol, a prestigious Russell Group university, is 60.

In my experience, applicants apply to four to six colleges and wait to hear back about their decisions before applying to more colleges.

Due to limited time and the weeks it takes for colleges to return verdicts, students end up filling out more applications than they need to.

Colleges provide little information about the likelihood of acceptance or the number and ratio of applicants to applicants. For many students, their chances of acceptance are low and they pay the price of rejection.

visa fee

The fact that there are tiers of services in securing a visa – standard, priority and highest priority – speaks volumes. The question is, ‘Do you have the time to wait and risk what you have already invested at this stage?’

The Top Priority service costs an additional 1,000 on top of the basic visa fee and guarantees a decision within 24 hours.

Priority service may seem like an option, but college administrative mistakes or banking delays can make students feel pressured to arrive on time, wasting time in the process.

Some students have no choice but to pay for priority services to meet college deadlines.

Immigration Health Surcharge

Finally, from February 2024, IHS fees for student visas have increased significantly. Annual costs increased 65% from 470 to 776.

“The UK needs a system that accommodates great talent from all socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The cost of a three-year undergraduate education now costs an additional $2,090 in IHS fees, and although NHS services are available, many students are still reluctant to seek care or do not register with a doctor.

More support is needed to help students understand the financial obstacles associated with international education in addition to their academic goals.

Some universities and organizations have many scholarships that students from a variety of backgrounds can qualify for and apply for. Some universities promote this well and students reap the benefits, but sometimes lack of awareness prevents them from accessing these opportunities.

The UK needs a system that accommodates great talent from all socio-economic backgrounds, including more scholarships, faster immigration processes and a tiered pricing structure.

There is reciprocal value in welcoming international students to the UK and we hope that we can do more to support students who are experiencing financial difficulties.

About the author: Yash Nag is a graduate of Loughborough University and a former student mentor at Leap Finance. He works full time, runs a counseling service, College Grads, and is a commentator for The PIE News as part of its 'Student Voice' series.

