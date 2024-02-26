Biden and Trump will hold competing trips to the US-Mexico border on Thursday





President Joe Biden will make a rare visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the same day former President Donald Trump is also expected to visit the southern border.

“Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders,” the White House said in a statement.

“He will discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate's bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest package of reforms to secure the border in decades,” the statement said. “He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and provide necessary funding for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum agents, immigration detection technology and fentanyl and much more.”

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump.Getty Images/AP

Two sources close to Trump's plan told NBC News that Trump will deliver remarks in Eagle Pass, Texas, about 330 miles from Biden's stop.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the White House was sending Biden to the border because it claimed he was “losing terribly” in the 2024 race. “The last-minute attempt and Biden's insincere pursuit of chasing President Trump to the border will not be enough,” she said.

Biden last visited the border in January 2023, which was his first trip as president.

His rare visit to the southern border comes as Trump and Republicans continue to attack his administration's handling of migrants entering the United States.

Immigration is sure to be a key issue in the general election cycle as Republican candidates step up their attacks on the president and Democrats, while Biden has chastised Republicans for failing to take legislative action to address the influx of migrants.

A January NBC News poll found that 57% of registered voters said Trump would handle securing the border better, while 22% said the same for Biden. That same poll found that 48% of respondents said they would trust Biden to treat immigrants humanely, while 31% said the same of Trump.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill whose lead negotiator was Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. Republicans ultimately decided to reject the legislation following pressure from Trump.

And while Senate Republicans dashed any hope of meaningful congressional action to improve the situation at the border, the Republican-controlled House narrowly impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for its management of the border, by 214 votes to 213.

For their part, many Republicans have argued that Biden has the executive authority to resolve the migrant crisis using executive power.

Last week, NBC News reported that the administration was considering unilateral steps that would make it harder for migrants to pass the initial asylum screening process at the southern border and quickly expel migrants who recently arrived in the United States which do not meet the criteria.

Although the Trump administration has implemented several strict immigration policies, including using Title 42 to expel more migrants, his presidency has seen some of the highest border crossings in years.

In 2019, for example, the number of border crossings by undocumented migrants reached its highest level in 12 years, the Department of Homeland Security said at the time.

Rebecca Shabad

Kelly O'Donnell

Garrett Haake

Monica Alba

Olympia Sonnier

Carol E. Lee

Julia Ainsley contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/biden-trump-visit-us-mexico-border-thursday-rcna140495 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos