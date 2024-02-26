



Hundreds of people, including children and victims of human trafficking and torture, have reportedly been convicted and jailed for arriving in the UK in small boats to seek asylum.

Although the case of Senegalese teenager Ibrahima Bah highlighted the issue, prosecutions have largely gone unnoticed. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison after being found guilty of four counts of murder and one count of immigration offenses for causing the drowning of at least four people when he struggled to steer an overcrowded boat.

The report, No Such Thing as Justice Here, from the University of Oxford's Center for Criminology and Border Criminology, examined the cases of people detained in small boats following the Nationality and Borders Act (2022). It came into effect. This used a mix of attendance at more than 100 court hearings, freedom of information requests and interviews with lawyers, convicted asylum seekers and interpreters.

NGOs Humans for Rights Network, Captain Support UK and Refugee Legal Support contributed to the report.

Prosecutors said it had not played a role in deterring Channel crossings and called for an end to criminalization at the border.

Between June 2022 and October 2023, 253 people were convicted of unlawful entry under section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971 and seven people were convicted under section 25 of the Act for facilitation. The investigation found that those charged were either boat drivers like Mr. Barr or people with a history of immigration from the UK, including those who had previously applied for visas.

In 2021, the charges under that section of the Immigration Act 1971 were overturned following a series of successful appeals. In response, the Nationality and Borders Act June 2022 expanded the scope of criminal offenses relating to entering the UK illegally. The crime of illegal arrival has been newly added, with a maximum sentence of 4 years, and the maximum sentence of the crime of facilitation has been expanded, with the maximum sentence increased from 14 years to life imprisonment.

In 2022, one person in every ten boats was arrested for being at the helm. By 2023, this will increase to one in every seven boats.

People have been found to be getting their hands on the tillers for a variety of reasons including having boating experience, piloting them in exchange for discounted passage, taking turns or being threatened.

Those arrested included people from countries with high asylum grant rates, including Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Iran, Eritrea and Syria.

The children, who are in an age dispute, were charged as adults with unlawful arrival and facilitating conduct for their role in steering the boat across the channel.

The Humans for Rights Network has identified 15 age conflict children who were treated unfairly as adults based on Home Office age assessments and charged with these new offences, with 14 spending time in adult prisons. They believe there are likely more cases.

So far, five people have been confirmed to be children, and the remaining one is awaiting age evaluation results. Many of these young people with age issues are Sudanese or South Sudanese who came to the UK via Libya.

Ibrahim, from Sudan, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegal entry and providing facilities, said after being told he was under arrest: I said I was not guilty. If I'm guilty, so is every single one of the 30+ people on board. I laugh when people talk about justice and human rights in Britain. There is nothing here. There is no such thing as justice here.

Victoria Taylor, author of No Such Thing as Justice Here and a researcher at the Oxford University Center for Criminology, said:

This raises questions about the compatibility of prosecutorial strategies with the Refugee Convention and the lawful treatment of victims of trafficking, torture, and children in the midst of age disputes.

A Home Office spokesperson said: The language used in this report can be misleading. Most asylum seekers who arrive in the UK by small boat are initially detained for less than 24 hours.

Asylum seekers must receive protection in their first country, and we continue to take strong action to crack down on criminal gangs and stop migrants making the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journey across the Channel.

