EE shuts down final 3G mobile network site in UK





Mobile network operator EE (BT) today published a short progress update on the national effort to switch off existing 3G data (mobile broadband) networks. This marks the last of 18,000 sites to close in Belfast. The broadcast finally ended last week.

UK mobile operators (EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK) are currently in the process of phasing out existing 3G services, with 2G services expected to follow by 2033 at the latest (here). Most operators expect to completely phase out 3G by the end of 2024, but O2 (VMO2) will not begin this phase until 2025.

Note: 2G is useful as a low-power alternative and may last longer as it is still needed in some rural areas, emergency service calls, and certain applications (such as those many smart meters and other IoT/M2M services currently rely on). that).

EE began migrating customers off its existing 3G network last year, but the final shutdown phase was scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run until March 2024 (details). Previous tests haven't shown any complaints about a negative impact on network range or performance due to power off, but the latest update makes it unclear whether this will be true for the final full power off step.

However, these changes will allow EE to free up wireless spectrum that will improve the performance and coverage of more modern 4G and 5G networks while also significantly reducing energy usage. Just a few months ago, legacy 3G networks still accounted for 0.4% of EE download data but consumed about 35% of the carrier's total power.

Greg McCall, BT's Chief Network Officer, said:

“After phasing out customer dependence on 3G in 2023 and completing a detailed pilot switch-off in Warrington, we can confidently begin the national 3G switch-off as planned in early January.

Since then, we've been responsibly and systematically shutting down this technology across more than 18,000 mobile sites, with dedicated pause capabilities built into the process so we can closely monitor each region in real time.

We have now successfully completed the nationwide shutdown of our 3G network, bringing significant improvements to both our customers and the environment.

3G customers who have transitioned to 4G and 5G networks now enjoy more reliable and broader mobile coverage with faster mobile Internet speeds, and turning off 3G already saves enough energy to charge nearly one billion smartphones. It is done.

We will continue to monitor the performance of other mobile technologies (2G, 4G and 5G) to ensure that EE customers continue to get the high-quality connectivity experience they need from the UK’s most reliable mobile network.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone is in a similar position to EE, although the telco is expected to switch off its existing 3G network completely by the end of last month (it has not yet issued an update). Meanwhile, Three UK aims to close its services by the end of 2024, while O2 (VMO2) will begin its wind-down process in 2025 and complete it by the same year. This is mainly because it has a larger legacy of 3G devices. On networks (e.g. smart meters).

