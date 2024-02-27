US Coast Guard arrests Chinese ships





The U.S. Coast Guard inspected two Chinese vessels this month while monitoring the South Pacific for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, according to an agency official.

The U.S. Coast Guard and accompanying Kiribati police officers boarded the fishing boats as they conducted a joint patrol in the Pacific island nation's vast exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Reuters was told on Monday a coast guard spokesperson. No problems were reported, the spokesperson said.

An EEZ extends 200 nautical miles of coastline and grants countries the sovereign right to exploit underwater resources, such as vital fish stocks, within its boundaries. But they can be difficult to implement for small countries like Kiribati, which has a population of just over 130,000, according to United Nations figures.

The South Pacific has become one of several sub-regions where the geostrategic rivalry between China and the United States has been laid bare in recent years, with the former extending its influence deep into the global south, in countries where the United States once enjoyed historical influence. .

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard force in Guam told Reuters that the two Chinese-flagged vessels were boarded this month while Coast Guard and Kiribati officers were patrolling the host country's EEZ, covering an area of ​​1.35 million square miles, February 11-16.

The spokesperson said the inspection was “part of routine maritime law enforcement activities” aimed at ensuring compliance with Kiribati's EEZ regulations.

Beijing has not yet acknowledged the incident, and it is unclear whether its representatives were informed after the fact.

Coast Guard Sector Micronesia and Guam did not immediately respond to a written request for comment from Newsweek. China's Foreign Ministry did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Kiribati, which dealt a blow to U.S. interests in 2019 by shifting its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, has been hosting uniformed Chinese police officers as part of a continuing training program since last year, China said last week. Reuters the country's acting police commissioner, Eeri Aritiera. .

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett sails off the Philippine province of Zambales on September 3, 2022. The Coast Guard said it boarded two Chinese fishing vessels in the Kiribatis EEZ on February 26. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett sails off the Philippine province of Zambales on September 3, 2022. September 3, 2022. The Coast Guard said it boarded two Chinese fishing vessels in the Kiribatis EEZ on February 26. TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The unannounced deal, which has so far not resulted in the creation of a Chinese police station on any of Kiribati's many atolls, appears to be part of Beijing's long-term efforts to increase its security presence in the region.

The United States considers Kiribati a close neighbor – it is the closest Pacific island nation to Hawaii – and is celebrating 44 years of formal relations this year.

Washington announced plans last year to open an embassy in Tarawa, Kiribati's capital, to rival Beijing's complex.

Police agreements, however, remain a sensitive subject for the two governments. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she was unaware of the affair when asked at a regular news conference in Beijing.

“As a principle, China always engages in cooperation with relevant countries on the basis of equality, mutual respect, mutual benefit, openness and inclusiveness,” Mao said.

