Discriminatory language raised Mary Poppins' age rating in the UK.





The age rating of 1964's Mary Poppins was raised in the UK due to discriminatory language.

On Friday, the British Board of Film Classification raised the Disney film's film rating from U. This means that it does not contain material that is likely to be offensive or harmful, or discriminatory language.

In a statement to Variety, a BBFC spokesperson said the discriminatory term hottentot was used twice in the film.

“While Mary Poppins has a historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language in the United States,” the spokesperson said. “We have therefore classified the film PG as discriminatory language.

This word is a racially insensitive term for the Khoekhoe, an indigenous group in South Africa. The BBFC also explained that Admiral Boom (Reginald Owen) used the word in the film when referring to a chimney sweep whose face was covered in soot.

We know from research on racism and discrimination and recent classification guidelines that a key concern for people, especially parents, is the potential for children to be exposed to discriminatory language or behavior that they may feel distressed about or repeat without realizing the potential offence. I understand. A BBFC spokesperson continued:

Therefore, some language or behavior is not acceptable in U or PG under any circumstances or it depends entirely on the situation, they said.

The original Mary Poppins starred Julie Andrews as the magical nanny and Dick Van Dyke as her assistant Bert. The cast also included David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns, Hermione Baddeley, Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber, Elsa Lanchester, Arthur Treacher, and Ed Wynn.

The film caused a stir upon release and was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical, and a sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, was produced in 2018. Emily Blunt stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep. Van Dyke appeared as Firth's character's uncle in the sequel.

