UK housebuilder investigates possibility of sharing price information | construction industry





Britain's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into eight housebuilders after discovering evidence they may be sharing commercially sensitive information that could affect house prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched investigations into some of the biggest operators after discovering evidence that some were sharing non-public information, including sale prices and details of incentives for buyers.

It said such actions could hinder and distort competition and influence decisions about price levels and the speed at which companies build new homes.

The decision followed a year of market research by the watchdog into the barriers leading to a shortage of new homes in the housebuilding sector.

The report concludes that there are fundamental concerns about the housebuilding market, pointing to complex planning systems and the limitations of speculative private development as the main reasons for too little housebuilding.

In its 2019 declaration, the government set a goal of building 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s, but industry officials warned that home construction this year is likely to decline significantly, as only 250,000 homes were built last year.

The report found that many local planning departments were under-resourced or did not have clear targets or incentives to deliver the number of homes needed in their areas. This meant developers had to deal with a lengthy and unpredictable planning process before construction could begin, and small and medium-sized businesses were disproportionately affected.

He was also critical of speculative private development that led home builders to produce homes at prices they could sell without lowering prices, rather than providing the right types of homes where they were needed most. This included not building enough affordable housing where it was needed.

The CMA found that profits for 11 large housebuilders were generally higher than expected in a well-functioning market. But it warned that measures introduced to tackle the sector's profitability would reduce the number of homes being built and worsen supply problems.

The investigation, which began on Monday, will look into alleged breaches of competition law by Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry in relation to their possible sharing of non-public information. The CMA said it had not yet concluded whether the law had been breached.

The report was also critical of the quality of homes built by some developers. A growing number of homebuyers say they are encountering more than 16 problems after purchase, and that it is taking weeks or months to fix them. Many of them faced more serious problems, such as collapsing stairs or ceilings.

According to the CMA, housebuilders did not have strong incentives to compete on quality and residents had no clear route to redress and called for the full implementation of a new Housing Ombudsman to make it easier for housebuilders to pursue quality issues.

It also called for local councils to take over amenities in new housing estates after some homeowners found they were being charged high and unclear fees by private companies for these services.

A spokesperson for the Home Builders' Association, the body representing large house builders, said: We recognize that the planning system is a fundamental barrier to delivery, adding unnecessary delays and costs to the development process and that local authorities need to put in place planning. Welcome. A well-resourced planning department is in place.

We also welcome the CMA's recognition that housebuilders do not secure banks unnecessarily, which supports a number of similar investigations in recent years.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

A Bellway spokesperson said: We are reviewing the CMA report. Bellway has cooperated and participated fully with the CMA throughout its market research and will continue to do so.

Bellway is committed to exceptional customer care. As we work to increase UK housing supply, we remain focused on delivering high quality new homes that meet local demand and enhance the communities we build.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: Taylor Wimpey said an investigation has opened today and we will co-operate fully with the CMA in this regard.

The Guardian has contacted Barratt, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow and Vistry for comment.

The Department for Level Up, Homes and Communities said: We welcome the final report from the CMA, which has completed its full market survey of housebuilding and will now consider the report carefully.

Despite the economic challenges, we are continuing to build on our $10 billion investment in housing to build one million homes this Congress, and our long-term plan for housing will help ensure that our communities have what they want and need. You will be able to go further to build your home.

Shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner has accused the government of overseeing a flawed planning system that provides incentives for developers to save homes bit by bit.

She said: Labor will tighten rules to prevent developers from escaping their social and affordable housing responsibilities and will reverse planning changes recently made by the Conservatives, including the removal of mandatory local housing targets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/26/uk-housebuilders-investigated-cma-new-homes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos